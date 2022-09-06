Inverness Victorian Market food hall to reopen next week after major refurbishment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Inverness Victorian Market food hall to reopen next week after major refurbishment

By Lauren Taylor
September 6, 2022, 12:53 pm Updated: September 6, 2022, 2:48 pm
Artist impression of the Victorian Market foodhall. Picture supplied by Highland Council.
Artist impression of the Victorian Market foodhall. Picture supplied by Highland Council.

The Inverness Victorian Market food hall will reopen next week after being closed for more than 20 months for a major transformation.

Residents and tourists alike will once again be able to visit the historic market hall from Wednesday, September 14.

As part of a £1.6 million project, the market hall area was closed in January 2021.

The central space of the old meat trading hall and fish hall has been completely redesigned to accommodate 15 new commercial units. The units are planned to house food, drink, and retail businesses.

Four new businesses will be open for trading in the transformed space from next week.

Additionally, the redesign of the floorspace highlights the amazing roof structure which is now more visible than before – complimenting the original Victorian structure.

Bad Girl Bakery was named as the first tenant for the food hall in February this year.

So this happened over the weekend! #gettingthere #newshop #expanding @victorian_market

Posted by Bad Girl Bakery on Monday, 29 August 2022

The Muir of Ord bakery owners began their search for front-of-house staff for the flagship unit in the market in June.

Highland Council’s leader of Inverness and Area, councillor Ian Brown said: “It is great to see this part of the Victorian Market being brought back into use.

“The space is very attractive and brings some well-established businesses to the city centre.

“Their success will hopefully attract more investment and we look forward to seeing our Highland residents enjoying visiting their market again.”

