Inverness Victorian Market food hall to reopen next week after major refurbishment

The Inverness Victorian Market food hall will reopen next week after being closed for more than 20 months for a major transformation.

Residents and tourists alike will once again be able to visit the historic market hall from Wednesday, September 14.

As part of a £1.6 million project, the market hall area was closed in January 2021.

The central space of the old meat trading hall and fish hall has been completely redesigned to accommodate 15 new commercial units. The units are planned to house food, drink, and retail businesses.

Four new businesses will be open for trading in the transformed space from next week.

Additionally, the redesign of the floorspace highlights the amazing roof structure which is now more visible than before – complimenting the original Victorian structure.

Bad Girl Bakery was named as the first tenant for the food hall in February this year.

So this happened over the weekend! #gettingthere #newshop #expanding @victorian_market Posted by Bad Girl Bakery on Monday, 29 August 2022

The Muir of Ord bakery owners began their search for front-of-house staff for the flagship unit in the market in June.

Highland Council’s leader of Inverness and Area, councillor Ian Brown said: “It is great to see this part of the Victorian Market being brought back into use.

“The space is very attractive and brings some well-established businesses to the city centre.

“Their success will hopefully attract more investment and we look forward to seeing our Highland residents enjoying visiting their market again.”