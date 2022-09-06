23-year-old Thurso distiller wins national food and drink award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
23-year-old Thurso distiller wins national food and drink award

By Chris Cromar
September 6, 2022, 8:57 pm Updated: September 6, 2022, 10:01 pm
Craig Chalmers with his award. Picture supplied by NFU Mutual.
Craig Chalmers with his award. Picture supplied by NFU Mutual.

A 23-year-old distiller who works at Dunnet Bay Distillers in Thurso has won NFU Mutual’s Inspirational Young Person Award.

Craig Chalmers won the award, which looks to uncover inspirational examples of talented 16 to 26-year-olds who own, work or study in the food and drink sector.

He began his career with Dunnet Bay Distillers when he was 18 and after obtaining a university degree in brewing and distilling, he secured a position as a distiller.

Mr Chalmers has thrived in this role and identified improvements to the business processes, represented the brand at events and helped create new recipes designed to reduce energy consumption during distilling by 90%.

‘I am delighted to be presented this award’

Mr Chalmers said: “I am delighted to be presented this award, it’s been a great first year working as a distiller. I have to thank Martin and Claire for putting my name forward.

Craig Chambers (centre) with Dunnet Bay Distillers’ Martin Murray and NFU Mutual Dingwall and Thurso agent Graham Laing. Picture supplied by NFU Mutual.

“I am heading off to Argentina in November to work at a whisky distillery out there for six months, so the money (£500 cash prize) will be going towards that. I’ll maybe squeeze a few celebratory beers out of it as well.”

‘A fantastic ambassador for the sector’

Deputy chief executive and strategy director for Scotland Food and Drink, John Davidson added: “Scotland’s food and drink industry is full of innovative and talented young people who are going to be driving our sector forward in the coming years

“Craig is an excellent example of this and a fantastic ambassador for the sector. His passion for distilling combined with his ability to think outside of the box makes him a deserving winner of this award.”

