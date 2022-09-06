Aberdeen striker spotted cheering on Real Madrid in Champions League tie at Celtic

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen’s summer signing Bojan Miovski has been spotted supporting Real Madrid in their Champions League tie at Celtic.

Eagle-eyed Dons fans took to social media to highlight television footage showing Miovski and his partner Anastasija Manceva’s trip to Celtic Park to watch the Scottish champions take on the Champions League holders.

It was a blink and you’ll miss it moment but the couple were pictured among the visiting support for the game.

Bojan Miovski, Aberdeen’s No.9 in the Real Madrid end at Celtic Park this evening! pic.twitter.com/5O9K4ezSiq — Euan MacIntosh (@EuanMacIntosh10) September 6, 2022

The Dons still hold the record for being the last team to beat Real Madrid in a European final after winning the European Cup Winners’ Cup final in Gothenburg in 1983.