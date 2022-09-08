Tenant satisfaction declines in Orkney as goodwill seen during pandemic fades

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The latest survey of Orkney council’s tenants shows they are generally less satisfied than they were two years ago.

However, Orkney council says this can be explained by the previous survey, in 2020, having been done during the pandemic and mostly via phone call.

Those carrying out the survey have said the personal nature of phone calls, less demand on services, and more positive feelings toward service providers created goodwill.

However, that goodwill has faded as restrictions were lifted.

Orkney council does a tenant survey every two years, and opinions were sought between March and May this year, using both questionnaires and some phone interviews.

How do Orkney council tenants feel?

The results show:

76% were satisfied with the service provided by their landlord, down from 91% in 2020

70% felt their landlord is good at keeping them informed about their services and decisions, down from 93%

61% were satisfied with the opportunities given to them to participate in their landlord’s decision-making process, down from 84%

75% were satisfied with the quality of their home, down from 88%

85% who have had repairs or maintenance carried out in the last year were satisfied with repairs and maintenance service, down from 91%

67% were satisfied with the management of the neighbourhood they live in, down from 86%

69% think the rent for their property represents good value

for money, down from 81%

These figures were presented to Orkney council’s Education, Leisure, and Housing committee this week.

Officers said there has been a decline in tenant satisfaction across Scotland over the last two years.

The report to the committee states that this year 64% of responses were by post while 36%were done over the phone.

Orkney not alone in decreased tenant satisfaction

In 2020, it was almost completely the opposite case. Then, 35% were submitted by post, and the rest were over the phone.

The company that carried out the surveys for the council, IBP Strategy and Research, has said personal interviews get a more positive level of response than self-completion methods, such as questionnaires.

The company also said public service providers received significantly more positive ratings towards the beginning of the pandemic.

This was due to there being “substantial goodwill” toward them.

As restrictions had relaxed by the time of the council’s survey this year, this goodwill is no longer evident as demand for services has returned to normal.

