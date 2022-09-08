Tenant satisfaction declines in Orkney as goodwill seen during pandemic fades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tenant satisfaction declines in Orkney as goodwill seen during pandemic fades

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
September 8, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 8, 2022, 8:17 am
Orkney tenants
Kirkwall. Photo: Shutterstock

The latest survey of Orkney council’s tenants shows they are generally less satisfied than they were two years ago.

However, Orkney council says this can be explained by the previous survey, in 2020, having been done during the pandemic and mostly via phone call.

Those carrying out the survey have said the personal nature of phone calls, less demand on services, and more positive feelings toward service providers created goodwill.

However, that goodwill has faded as restrictions were lifted.

Orkney council does a tenant survey every two years, and opinions were sought between March and May this year, using both questionnaires and some phone interviews.

How do Orkney council tenants feel?

The results show:

  • 76% were satisfied with the service provided by their landlord, down from 91% in 2020
  • 70% felt their landlord is good at keeping them informed about their services and decisions, down from 93%
  • 61% were satisfied with the opportunities given to them to participate in their landlord’s decision-making process, down from 84%
  • 75% were satisfied with the quality of their home, down from 88%
  • 85% who have had repairs or maintenance carried out in the last year were satisfied with repairs and maintenance service, down from 91%
  • 67% were satisfied with the management of the neighbourhood they live in, down from 86%
  • 69% think the rent for their property represents good value
    for money, down from 81%

These figures were presented to Orkney council’s Education, Leisure, and Housing committee this week.

Officers said there has been a decline in tenant satisfaction across Scotland over the last two years.

The report to the committee states that this year 64% of responses were by post while 36%were done over the phone.

Orkney not alone in decreased tenant satisfaction

In 2020, it was almost completely the opposite case. Then, 35% were submitted by post, and the rest were over the phone.

The company that carried out the surveys for the council, IBP Strategy and Research, has said personal interviews get a more positive level of response than self-completion methods, such as questionnaires.

The company also said public service providers received significantly more positive ratings towards the beginning of the pandemic.

This was due to there being “substantial goodwill” toward them.

As restrictions had relaxed by the time of the council’s survey this year, this goodwill is no longer evident as demand for services has returned to normal.

