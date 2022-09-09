CalMac axes penalty charging proposals due to backlash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

CalMac has axed plans to bring in new penalty charging fees after it was criticised by island community groups.

The scheme, proposed in April this year, would have made it impossible to change or cancel a booking within 48 hours without having to pay the entire ticket value.

Mull and Iona Ferry Committee – who represent the islanders who rely on ferries – called it “disproportionate, unfair and poorly conceived”.

CalMac has been under pressure to deliver when it comes to reliable ferry services, which are vital to islanders across the Scottish west coast.

The proposals were meant to fix the decades-long problem of overbooking on CalMac ferries by tourists who don’t show up.

Some ferries, due to their age, have been pulled out of service for repairs, causing disruption as other vessels are redeployed to help keep services running.

While the proposals have been abandoned, for now, Mull and Iona Ferry Committee warn CalMac will be more rigorous when it comes to people who cancel their booking.

The current terms are if you cancel a booking less than 24 hours before sailing, you will be charged for the full ticket price.

However, if you cancel a booking more than 24 hours before sailing, you will be charged £10.

There are exceptional circumstances in case of bereavement, debilitating illness or when a doctor has cancelled a customer’s NHS appointment on the mainland.

CalMac conducted a consultation on the proposals and concluded: “The consensus from communities was that they did not want the proposed changes to go ahead.”

Previously CalMac said: “Our aim is to encourage people to stop making multiple reservations, then cancel the ones they no longer require at late notice, often too late for us to reallocate the space.

“More rigorous application of our Terms and Conditions is an essential step in better managing deck space.”

It comes as the Scottish Government this week announced “Project Neptune”, to review the future of ferry services in Scotland.