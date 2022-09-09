CalMac axes penalty charging proposals due to backlash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
CalMac axes penalty charging proposals due to backlash

By Ross Hempseed
September 9, 2022, 9:24 pm Updated: September 9, 2022, 9:29 pm
calamac
CalMac has axed proposals that would force customers to pay the full ticket price in they don't show up.

CalMac has axed plans to bring in new penalty charging fees after it was criticised by island community groups.

The scheme, proposed in April this year, would have made it impossible to change or cancel a booking within 48 hours without having to pay the entire ticket value.

Mull and Iona Ferry Committee – who represent the islanders who rely on ferries – called it “disproportionate, unfair and poorly conceived”.

CalMac has been under pressure to deliver when it comes to reliable ferry services, which are vital to islanders across the Scottish west coast.

The proposals were meant to fix the decades-long problem of overbooking on CalMac ferries by tourists who don’t show up.

Some ferries, due to their age, have been pulled out of service for repairs, causing disruption as other vessels are redeployed to help keep services running.

Plans have been scrapped by CalMac.

While the proposals have been abandoned, for now, Mull and Iona Ferry Committee warn CalMac will be more rigorous when it comes to people who cancel their booking.

The current terms are if you cancel a booking less than 24 hours before sailing, you will be charged for the full ticket price.

However, if you cancel a booking more than 24 hours before sailing, you will be charged £10.

Services between the islands have been disrupted over the past few months due to ferry repairs.

There are exceptional circumstances in case of bereavement, debilitating illness or when a doctor has cancelled a customer’s NHS appointment on the mainland.

CalMac conducted a consultation on the proposals and concluded: “The consensus from communities was that they did not want the proposed changes to go ahead.”

Previously CalMac said: “Our aim is to encourage people to stop making multiple reservations, then cancel the ones they no longer require at late notice, often too late for us to reallocate the space.

“More rigorous application of our Terms and Conditions is an essential step in better managing deck space.”

It comes as the Scottish Government this week announced “Project Neptune”, to review the future of ferry services in Scotland.

