Missing a ferry will cost you if CalMac consultation proposals are agreed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Missing a ferry will cost you if CalMac consultation proposals are agreed

By Louise Glen
June 1, 2022, 6:01 pm
western isles transport challenges
CalMac have been consulting on plans to introduce charges for ferries. Picture by Shutterstock.

Islanders say that new rules being consulted upon by CalMac will mean if you miss a ferry you will be out of pocket.

Mull and Iona Ferry Committee say a £10 charge will be charged to motorists who book a slot on the network, but don’t turn up for the trip, and want to change a booking.

For decades, ferry users have complained that ferries are running with empty spaces due to overbooking by tourists and business who hedge their bets on which ferry they will catch, with no penalty.

But with rising costs and an ever increasing demand on the service, CalMac are said to have discussed the introduction of the fee at a consultation with Mull and Iona Ferry Committee.

A spokesman for the ferry committee said: “In a meeting with CalMac management this week, the company’s proposed ticket cancellation charges were discussed.

Joe Reade, chairman of Mull and Iona Ferry Committee.

“We firmly rejected the proposals as punitive, unjust, misguided, disproportionate and damaging to the islands.

“The manner of the proposal was also completely contrary to the Islands Act.”

The islands act protects in law the rights of islanders not be treated unfairly due to where they live.

The group continued: “CalMac had proposed to levy a charge of £10 for making vehicle reservation changes, and in addition, passengers would forfeit up to 100% of the ticket value should they change plans and travel on a different sailing to that originally intended.”

In response to complaints

CalMac has been invited to comment.

Previously the ferry operator said: “These proposals are a response to complaints from communities about ferries appearing to be fully booked but then sailing with unused spaces.

“It is standard practice for transport providers to discourage passengers from cancelling a booking at the last minute by charging a late cancellation fee.

“Demand is growing every year for our services and it is important that we seek the views of communities on how we maximise the number of spaces available for our customers.

“Our aim is to encourage people to stop making multiple reservations, then cancel the ones they no longer require at late notice, often too late for us to reallocate the space. More rigorous application of our Terms and Conditions is an essential step in better managing deck space.”

The operator said feedback from all eight ferry committees would be collated and published in June 2022.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]