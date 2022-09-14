Plan for whisky distillery near Ardgay goes to council with community support

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ardgay could be in line for a new whisky distillery if council planners give the green light later this month.

Midfearn Distillery Company is seeking permission for a distillery, warehouse, bottling, tank farm and energy centre.

The distillery site will take up two hectares of land on the coastal plain midway between Ardgay and Edderton.

If approved, it will produce up to one million litres of alcohol every year using water from the Easter Fearn burn.

The striking design features a three-storey distillery complete with viewing tower taking in the scenic coast. The distillery will include a reception, shop, private guest bar, dining facilities and conference suite.

The developer also plans to use distillery waste for energy recovery and animal feed via a private treatment plant and soakaway.

Community support for Ardgay distillery

The application goes to north planning committee later this month, and has won the support of the local community council.

While one member of the public has raised an objection regarding waste transport, and water and power requirements, Sepa and NatureScot are both happy.

Edderton community council has said that it looked carefully at the objection but trusts that the professional bodies can handle the details.

Instead, the community council offered their unanimous support for the Ardgay distillery. They say it will boost the area and deliver local jobs.

Highland Council has recommended the application for approval. Councillors will make the final call at north planning committee on September 27.

