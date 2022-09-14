Plan for whisky distillery near Ardgay goes to council with community support

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Plan for whisky distillery near Ardgay goes to council with community support

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
September 14, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: September 14, 2022, 12:10 pm
Community council says new Ardgay distillery will be a boost for the area, if approved.
Community council says new Ardgay distillery will be a boost for the area, if approved.

Ardgay could be in line for a new whisky distillery if council planners give the green light later this month.

Midfearn Distillery Company is seeking permission for a distillery, warehouse, bottling, tank farm and energy centre.

The distillery site will take up two hectares of land on the coastal plain midway between Ardgay and Edderton.

If approved, it will produce up to one million litres of alcohol every year using water from the Easter Fearn burn.

The striking design features a three-storey distillery complete with viewing tower taking in the scenic coast. The distillery will include a reception, shop, private guest bar, dining facilities and conference suite.

The developer also plans to use distillery waste for energy recovery and animal feed via a private treatment plant and soakaway.

Community support for Ardgay distillery

The application goes to north planning committee later this month, and has won the support of the local community council.

While one member of the public has raised an objection regarding waste transport, and water and power requirements, Sepa and NatureScot are both happy.

Edderton community council has said that it looked carefully at the objection but trusts that the professional bodies can handle the details.

Instead, the community council offered their unanimous support for the Ardgay distillery. They say it will boost the area and deliver local jobs.

Highland Council has recommended the application for approval. Councillors will make the final call at north planning committee on September 27.

