North-east college students receive study boost from motoring trust

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Motors

North-east college students receive study boost from motoring trust

By Felicity Donohoe
September 14, 2022, 11:45 am
Automotive student Lewis Smith.
Automotive student Lewis Smith.

A donation from a charitable trust has provided a group of automotive students at North East Scotland College (Nescol) with equipment and overalls as they continue their studies this year.

Trustees from the Grampian Motor Training Trust (GMTT) met with the students and staff on the course to see them in action in the automotive workshop and to enjoy a tour of the college facilities.

GMTT has provided funding for a range of training and development opportunities across all disciplines within the motoring industry for over 45 years.

Course students received a donation of work overalls from Grampian Motor Training Trust.

Intended to keep skills relevant and up-to-date as technology advances, GMTT works with accredited training providers such as colleges, along with industry partners such as the Scottish Motor Trade Association, Bosch, Mercedes-Benz and Thatcham.

The trustees included Colin McAllister, Ian Grant, John Chessor, Graham Clark and Mike Smith. They met with course staff Kevin Bruce, Bobby Davidson and Paul Balfour, and Nescol vice principal Robin McGregor, who were on hand to see how the students were progressing.

From left: staff Darren Robertson and Paul Balfour, Jay Greig, Graham Clark, Jack Adam, Andrew Stevenson, Konan Paterson, Owen McKenzie, Charley Hart, Aiden Quinn, Colin McAllister and Mike Smith.

Trustee Colin McAllister said: “The trust supports the development and upskilling of the motoring industry in the Grampian region, and we have partnered with Nescol in the past to deliver equipment to help make this happen.

“It’s great to see the students receiving the benefit of that support, and GMTT is proud to help the next generation of mechanics and technicians on their way to a career in the motoring industry.”

The trust sponsored PPE for students at Altens and over 80 overalls across Nescol. Students who apply for the course are as young as 15 and come from across the region including Banff and Buchan.

Students on track for careers

Curriculum manager Paul Balfour says the students are doing very well on the course, which has also seen a steady increase in female student numbers.

One student, Charley Hart, 16, is studying for highers which include maths and physics.

Charley Hart.

She said: “I applied through school for the course as part of my subject choices. Last year I did an engineering course here. I think I’m going to try to find an apprenticeship when I’m done, either in engineering or mechanical. Or put them both together and get mechanical engineering.”

She believes she has an aptitude for the work.

“I’ve been to the performance car show at Castle Fraser recently and Buckie car show. And in my own time I work on cars as well. My partner has cars and we’ve done different repairs on them,” she adds.

“I’m still interested in electric cars but not as much as mechanical. And I’m kind of fond of classic cars, too.”

Lewis Smith, 15, from Banff joined the programme a few weeks before the summer and after a few weeks trying out the subject, he was offered a place on the course.

“I said yes because it was good fun and I enjoyed it,” he said.

“In the first weeks it was safety, and were shown the tools and how they worked, putting tyres back on the wheels, that kind of thing.

Lewis Smith.

“Just now we’re working on brakes, removing them cleaning them up and putting them back on.”

So does a career in the motor trade beckon?

“I’ll be here for the whole of S4 and just want to get all of my qualifications,” he adds. “I want to do a job that I like and that pay’s pretty good.

Students working on a vehicle at Nescol.

GMTT has previously donated £2,500 to purchase air-fed masks for automotive apprentices to use at college and work. Financial assistance is available to organisations, and also provided directly to individuals.

For more details on how to apply go to gmttrust.co.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Motors

Post Thumbnail
Fourth generation Fabia takes on supermini market
0
Food prices are soaring faster than at any point since 2008 (Aaron Chown/PA)
Inflation eases from 40-year high but food prices continue to soar
A near-7% fall in petrol and diesel prices helped reduce inflation to below 10% in August (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
Falling fuel prices push inflation back below 10%
Network Rail said it would be running extra services (UrbanImages/Alamy/PA)
Trains to run through night and road closures paused to ease mourners’ journeys
Mercedes-Benz logo (PA)
German court rejects environmental group’s suit against Mercedes
Planned closures of motorways serving London have been paused until after the Queen’s funeral, it has been announced (PA)
Motorway roadworks paused to ease congestion for mourners travelling to London
Charging an electric car at home will be around a third cheaper under the Government’s ‘energy price guarantee’ compared with the planned price cap, according to new analysis (John Walton/PA)
Cost of charging electric car cut by a third under PM’s ‘energy price guarantee’
Screengrab from BBC News of a member of the public stepping out into the road towards a car carrying King Charles III and the Queen Consort to take a photo with close protection officers leaving a car which is providing security and gesturing to the member of public (BBC/PA)
Man crosses two lanes of traffic on 35-second sprint to wave at King’s car
Post Thumbnail
The best new cars on the 72 plate
0
Demand for electric cars is at risk of stalling due to a lack of affordable models and soaring energy prices, new analysis warns (John Walton/PA)
Drivers ‘risk being priced out of the electric revolution’

More from Press and Journal

Suspected space debris over Tarbert. Picture by Caitlin MacKinnon.
WATCH: West coast stargazers in awe as suspected space debris shoots through the sky
Adrian Watson, CEO at Aberdeen Inspired and Society's Ellie House at Marischal Square. Aberdeen Inspired are the headline sponsor of The Society Awards 2022, which is taking place in November.
The Society Awards 2022: Meet the judges
Ian Gray.
Violent thief-turned-flasher battered Morrisons security guard just after prison release
Substituted late in the game, Kingussie's James Falconer responds to the crowd. The cottages.com MacTavish Cup Final - Caberfeidh v Kingussie, played at The Bught, Inverness.
Shinty: Kingussie's James Falconer winning his fitness battle ahead of Camanachd Cup final
Liz Truss outside 10 Downing Street as she begins her time as prime minister (Photo: Hugo Philpott/UPI/Shutterstock)
Donna McLean: Don't be fooled into thinking a female PM will champion women's rights
0
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Charles Knight/Shutterstock (13369422e) 2023 Ryder Cup Captain, Luke Donald at the BMW/PGA Championship, held at the Wentworth Golf Club BMW / PGA Championship, Wentworth Golf Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, UK - 06 Sep 2022
Stephen Gallacher: Hard graft starts here for Luke Donald as Ryder Cup countdown begins…