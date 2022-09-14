Much-loved art exhibition goes on display in Ullapool’s newly renovated gallery

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A much-loved art exhibition is going on display in Ullapool.

An Talla Solais’ newly renovated gallery has opened to the public following an extensive refurbishment of the space.

To mark the milestone occasion, Ullapool’s much-loved Members’ Show will be on display in the new space, featuring 165 works of art from Scottish artists.

The collection features a wide range of art from over 70 artists across Scotland.

The artworks will be on display in the Market Street Gallery from September 17 until October 14.

Creative development manager Mhairi Muncaster has been overseeing the exhibition preparations.

‘Inspirational exhibition’

She spoke highly of the generosity of volunteers over the last few months.

She said: “Over the summer our volunteers have put in over one thousand hours of their time so that the community can enjoy an exciting programme of exhibitions, courses and events – we owe them a big debt of gratitude.”

The Ullapool-based exhibition showcases a broad selection of media, from painting to sculpture to textiles. Thematically, An Talla Solais members have found widespread inspiration, from fairy tales and folklore, landscape and nature to celebrations of craftsmanship.

Many of the artworks are for sale and, as a charity, An Talla Solais welcome donations, which will enable them to continue to run exhibitions and events for the community.

The development manager added: “We are delighted to have such a talented community of artists who have submitted a wide range of works from textiles to sculpture. This is set to be a truly inspirational exhibition in our newly refurbished gallery.”