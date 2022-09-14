Work to begin on £32,000 surfacing improvements on A86 near Old Tullochroam

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Work to begin on £32,000 surfacing improvements on A86 near Old Tullochroam

By Lauren Taylor
September 14, 2022, 6:10 pm
Work will begin next week on the A86 near Loch Laggan.
A section of the A86 near Old Tullochroam will be closed overnight while the surfacing works are carried out.

Bear Scotland will carry out the surfacing improvements on the A86 near Old Tullochroam at Loch Laggan on behalf of Transport Scotland.

The road is being resurfaced to make it more durable and resilient against the weather, as well as making it safer for motorists.

Work will begin at 7pm on Wednesday, September 21 and the road will be closed overnight for the improvements.

The carriageway is being closed in both directions because of the restricted road width to ensure the safety of road workers and drivers.

While the road is closed, work will be suspended hourly until midnight to allow waiting vehicles to be escorted safely through.

This amnesty period will happen again at 2am and 4am, but has been reduced in the early hours due to less traffic being expected.

Outwith working hours, traffic management will be removed; however, a 30mph speed limit will remain in place as traffic will be travelling over a temporary surface.

Emergency service vehicles will be allowed to pass through the site throughout the working period.

The road is expected to be reopened around 7am on Thursday subject to weather conditions.

Motorists should ‘plan ahead’

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s north-west representative, said: “These essential resurfacing works will upgrade the existing road surface, greatly improving the quality and safety for road users on the A86.

“The traffic management proposed is essential in ensuring the safety of our roadworkers as well as motorists. Our teams will do all they can to complete the works as safely and quickly as possible.

“We thank the local community and road users for their patience in advance while we complete this project. We encourage motorists to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information.”

Real-time journey planning information can be obtained by visiting their website or looking on  Twitter.

