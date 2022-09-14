Work to begin on £32,000 surfacing improvements on A86 near Old Tullochroam

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A section of the A86 near Old Tullochroam will be closed overnight while the surfacing works are carried out.

Bear Scotland will carry out the surfacing improvements on the A86 near Old Tullochroam at Loch Laggan on behalf of Transport Scotland.

The road is being resurfaced to make it more durable and resilient against the weather, as well as making it safer for motorists.

Work will begin at 7pm on Wednesday, September 21 and the road will be closed overnight for the improvements.

The carriageway is being closed in both directions because of the restricted road width to ensure the safety of road workers and drivers.

While the road is closed, work will be suspended hourly until midnight to allow waiting vehicles to be escorted safely through.

This amnesty period will happen again at 2am and 4am, but has been reduced in the early hours due to less traffic being expected.

Outwith working hours, traffic management will be removed; however, a 30mph speed limit will remain in place as traffic will be travelling over a temporary surface.

Emergency service vehicles will be allowed to pass through the site throughout the working period.

The road is expected to be reopened around 7am on Thursday subject to weather conditions.

Motorists should ‘plan ahead’

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s north-west representative, said: “These essential resurfacing works will upgrade the existing road surface, greatly improving the quality and safety for road users on the A86.

“The traffic management proposed is essential in ensuring the safety of our roadworkers as well as motorists. Our teams will do all they can to complete the works as safely and quickly as possible.

“We thank the local community and road users for their patience in advance while we complete this project. We encourage motorists to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information.”

Real-time journey planning information can be obtained by visiting their website or looking on Twitter.