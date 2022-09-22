Lochgilphead gets permanent Post Office for first time in more than two years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Lochgilphead gets permanent Post Office for first time in more than two years

By Chris Cromar
September 22, 2022, 10:15 am Updated: September 22, 2022, 3:40 pm
Lochgilphead Post Office. Picture supplied by Post Office.
Lochgilphead Post Office. Picture supplied by Post Office.

Lochgilphead Post Office has reopened permanently in the the Argyll town for the first time in over two years and has new owners at the helm.

The branch, based at Lochgilphead’s Union Street, is at the premises of a former TSB bank, with Anna and Marcin Dudzick being announced as the new owners.

The relocated  branch has restored full-time, permanent post office services to the area, with the previous branch at Argyll Street, closing in June 2020, after the death of postmaster, Findlay Campbell.

Open six days a week

Since then, a temporary mobile post office had been operating from outside Lochgilphead Delivery Office three times a week.

The town has relied on mobile Post Office services for the past two years. Picture supplied by Post Office.

The opening hours of the new branch are 9.15am to 12.30pm and 1.30pm to 5pm on a Monday to Friday, while it will be open between 9am to 1pm on a Saturday.

‘We are delighted to have restored a permanent Post Office to this area’

Post Office network provision lead, Scott Hamilton said: “We are delighted to have restored a permanent Post Office to this area as we know how important a post office is to a community. The longer opening hours will make it convenient for customers to visit.

“We sincerely thank the postmaster for Tarbert for quickly providing the mobile Post Office service three times a week to maintain post office services to Lochgilphead when the branch had to suddenly close.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Lochgilphead Post Office. Picture supplied by Post Office.
Mowi appeals refusal of Loch Hourn fish farm expansion by Highland councillors
0
Lochgilphead Post Office. Picture supplied by Post Office.
Rambler returns to climb Ben Nevis with NHS physio who saved his life there
0
Lochgilphead Post Office. Picture supplied by Post Office.
'We will not forget them': Wreath laid in memory of six crewmen who died…
0
Lochgilphead Post Office. Picture supplied by Post Office.
Gun laws to be discussed at Scottish Affairs Committee at Westminster in wake of…
0
Lochgilphead Post Office. Picture supplied by Post Office.
GALLERY: The Queen through the eyes of children - your little ones' drawings of…
0
Lochgilphead Post Office. Picture supplied by Post Office.
Lower production forecast hits shares of Scottish gold miner
0
Lochgilphead Post Office. Picture supplied by Post Office.
Kirkwall's St Magnus Cathedral shortlisted for tourism award
0
SNP under pressure over CalMac’s ‘unacceptable’ Mull winter ferry timetable
Lochgilphead Post Office. Picture supplied by Post Office.
Shetland wind farm helping educate pupils who could be 'renewable energy engineers of the…
0
Lochgilphead Post Office. Picture supplied by Post Office.
Highland Council observes minute's silence and shares moving tributes to the Queen
0

More from Press and Journal

Lochgilphead Post Office. Picture supplied by Post Office.
Scotland will use summer shocker in Dublin as motivation to put things right in…
0
Lochgilphead Post Office. Picture supplied by Post Office.
Cameron Harper will reap benefits of adaptability later in career, says Caley Thistle coach…
0
Lochgilphead Post Office. Picture supplied by Post Office.
Mowi appeals refusal of Loch Hourn fish farm expansion by Highland councillors
0
Lochgilphead Post Office. Picture supplied by Post Office.
Elgin physiotherapist raises more than £10,000 for cancer research in memory of friend
0
Lochgilphead Post Office. Picture supplied by Post Office.
Rambler returns to climb Ben Nevis with NHS physio who saved his life there
0
Lochgilphead Post Office. Picture supplied by Post Office.
Fast and furious Arenacross is racing to P&J Live
0

Editor's Picks