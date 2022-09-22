Lochgilphead gets permanent Post Office for first time in more than two years

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lochgilphead Post Office has reopened permanently in the the Argyll town for the first time in over two years and has new owners at the helm.

The branch, based at Lochgilphead’s Union Street, is at the premises of a former TSB bank, with Anna and Marcin Dudzick being announced as the new owners.

The relocated branch has restored full-time, permanent post office services to the area, with the previous branch at Argyll Street, closing in June 2020, after the death of postmaster, Findlay Campbell.

Open six days a week

Since then, a temporary mobile post office had been operating from outside Lochgilphead Delivery Office three times a week.

The opening hours of the new branch are 9.15am to 12.30pm and 1.30pm to 5pm on a Monday to Friday, while it will be open between 9am to 1pm on a Saturday.

‘We are delighted to have restored a permanent Post Office to this area’

Post Office network provision lead, Scott Hamilton said: “We are delighted to have restored a permanent Post Office to this area as we know how important a post office is to a community. The longer opening hours will make it convenient for customers to visit.

“We sincerely thank the postmaster for Tarbert for quickly providing the mobile Post Office service three times a week to maintain post office services to Lochgilphead when the branch had to suddenly close.”