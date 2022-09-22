Maggie’s Aberdeen boosts staff team following increasing demand for support

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen cancer support charity has bolstered its team, as the organisation responds to increasing demand for help.

Gearing up for a busy winter of fundraising and events and responding to calls for more support, Maggie’s Aberdeen have hired three new starts.

The new staff appointments come as the centre, based within Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, also celebrates its ninth birthday.

Hiring a cancer support specialist and two members to help the fundraising team, the charity said they are “delighted” by the new appointments.

‘Our support is more urgent now than ever’

Maggie’s Aberdeen Centre fundraising manager, Richard Stewart, said during these “testing financial times”, he was glad to have more support to help raise essential funds.

He added: “I am sure they will play a key role in helping us raise the funds needed to ensure we can continue offering the highest quality of support to people who have been diagnosed with cancer and their families.”

Ryan Wilson and Libby Stainer will take up roles as centre fundraiser and centre fundraising organiser respectively made their premiere at the centre’s first firewalk last week.

The event, which featured 25 people walking across hot coals, raised nearly £10,000 for the charity.

Ms Stainer said she was proud to be working with the organisation.

“For many people living in the North-east, Maggie’s Aberdeen is a beacon of hope,” she said.

“We have a first-class reputation for providing the very best cancer support and I am looking forward to being a part of such a wonderful team.

“We understand that the cost-of-living crisis is having a huge and growing impact on everyone in our community. We rely almost entirely on public donations to operate and our support is more urgent now than ever.

“Every donation, no matter how small, will directly help people with cancer in our community through the most difficult of times.

“Please get in touch with us to find out how you can support us.”