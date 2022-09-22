Mowi appeals refusal of Loch Hourn fish farm expansion by Highland councillors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Mowi appeals refusal of Loch Hourn fish farm expansion by Highland councillors

By Lauren Robertson
September 22, 2022, 9:43 pm Updated: September 22, 2022, 9:44 pm
Original planning permission was refused earlier this year.

Mowi Scotland has launched an appeal against Highland Council’s refusal of planning permission at their Loch Hourn salmon farm.

Back in June, plans to increase fish stocks and change the pens at the farm attracted 159 public objections and various concerns from national environment agencies.

Owner Mowi has decided to appeal this decision, stating that “the benefits of fewer, larger pens are evident.”

The salmon farm at Loch Hourn currently hosts seven 520ft (circumference) circular pens and is stocked with juvenile salmon in line with the planning authority’s limitation of 2500 tonnes of production.

If allowed to move forward with plans, Mowi intends to add another pen and increase the farm’s capacity by 10%.

The appeal

Stephen MacIntyre, head of environment at Mowi Scotland said there are “strong evidence-based grounds” to contest the reasons for the refusal.

The newly submitted appeal includes evidence that the decision “was not consistent with development plan policy nor a proper assessment of the application and environmental impact assessment report.”

Salmon farm at Loch Hourn.

Mr MacIntyre added that Mowi has seen benefits of these upgrades at its other farms: “As we outlined in our planning application the benefits of fewer, larger pens are evident and include reduced visual impacts, operational efficiencies, reduced fish stocking densities and improved health and welfare for our salmon.

“We are pleased that we have been able to commence work to update and modernise the Loch Hourn farm as fish farming in Scotland evolves in response to developing new technology. Loch Hourn is the fifth Mowi fish farm to transition to new larger pens and we are seeing the benefits they bring to these locations.”

Local opinion

When plans were initially lodged, they caused lengthy debate in the Highland Council chamber, with some worrying they would endanger marine life if allowed to go ahead.

People were also concerned the expansion would increase sea lice, waste feed and faeces in the loch.

Mr MacIntyre said Mowi has considered the views of locals, but that it believes the changes would ultimately have a positive impact on the community around Loch Hourn.

“We acknowledge that the planning application resulted in a mix of positive and negative feedback from local residents about the farm that has been operating near the Arnisdale community for the past 30 years,” he said.

“Notwithstanding, we expect that development decisions that affect the livelihoods of many local families be evidence-based when considering social, economic and environmental sustainability.”

Editor's Picks