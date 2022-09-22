Mowi appeals refusal of Loch Hourn fish farm expansion by Highland councillors

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mowi Scotland has launched an appeal against Highland Council’s refusal of planning permission at their Loch Hourn salmon farm.

Back in June, plans to increase fish stocks and change the pens at the farm attracted 159 public objections and various concerns from national environment agencies.

Owner Mowi has decided to appeal this decision, stating that “the benefits of fewer, larger pens are evident.”

The salmon farm at Loch Hourn currently hosts seven 520ft (circumference) circular pens and is stocked with juvenile salmon in line with the planning authority’s limitation of 2500 tonnes of production.

If allowed to move forward with plans, Mowi intends to add another pen and increase the farm’s capacity by 10%.

The appeal

Stephen MacIntyre, head of environment at Mowi Scotland said there are “strong evidence-based grounds” to contest the reasons for the refusal.

The newly submitted appeal includes evidence that the decision “was not consistent with development plan policy nor a proper assessment of the application and environmental impact assessment report.”

Mr MacIntyre added that Mowi has seen benefits of these upgrades at its other farms: “As we outlined in our planning application the benefits of fewer, larger pens are evident and include reduced visual impacts, operational efficiencies, reduced fish stocking densities and improved health and welfare for our salmon.

“We are pleased that we have been able to commence work to update and modernise the Loch Hourn farm as fish farming in Scotland evolves in response to developing new technology. Loch Hourn is the fifth Mowi fish farm to transition to new larger pens and we are seeing the benefits they bring to these locations.”

Local opinion

When plans were initially lodged, they caused lengthy debate in the Highland Council chamber, with some worrying they would endanger marine life if allowed to go ahead.

People were also concerned the expansion would increase sea lice, waste feed and faeces in the loch.

Mr MacIntyre said Mowi has considered the views of locals, but that it believes the changes would ultimately have a positive impact on the community around Loch Hourn.

“We acknowledge that the planning application resulted in a mix of positive and negative feedback from local residents about the farm that has been operating near the Arnisdale community for the past 30 years,” he said.

“Notwithstanding, we expect that development decisions that affect the livelihoods of many local families be evidence-based when considering social, economic and environmental sustainability.”