Cameron Harper will reap benefits of adaptability later in career, says Caley Thistle coach Barry Wilson

By Andy Skinner
September 22, 2022, 10:30 pm
Barry Wilson believes Cameron Harper will only stand to benefit from the adaptability he has shown in the early stages of his Caley Thistle career.

Harper, who is predominantly a left-back, netted a stunning double in Inverness’ 3-2 triumph over Dundee last weekend after being played in an advanced midfield role.

Although he struggled to break into Billy Dodds’ starting line-up last season, Harper has gone on to start every game so far this term.

At the age of just 20, Harper has already accumulated 86 first-team appearances for the Highlanders.

First-team coach Wilson feels the versatility shown by Harper can help him to become a more rounded player in the years to come.

Wilson said: “I definitely think Cammy can play probably three positions. Obviously left-back is one, although we still have work to do with him defensively.

“We’ve used him on the left side of a midfield four when we want to stiffen things up a bit and take a natural winger off.

“We sometimes played him in midfield for the under-18s.

Cameron Harper challenges Raith Rovers’ Aidan Connolly.

“In the last couple of weeks, he has been outstanding and deserved all the plaudits. His work-rate, first and foremost, was phenomenal against Raith.

“There’s the bit of quality he can bring with that sweet left foot.

“Then there was his desire to win the penalty against Dundee.

“I’m delighted for him. He had a tough season last year, but, so far, he’s probably played as many minutes as anybody this season.

“He gives you that bit of quality and his versatility could become key in his career.”

More grit required in Harper’s game

Although Wilson feels Harper has many of the attributes required to succeed, he feels the Inverness-born player could benefit from developing more aggression.

He added: “He’s a clever footballer who will use his brain first and foremost.

Barry Wilson.

“He’s getting stronger – you can definitely see that – and that will enable him to go and play those positions.

“I’m not saying he is going to become an out-and-out winger, but he could be a sitting midfielder, an attacking midfielder off the left.

“He can be what he wants to be – he has so much natural ability.

“We’ve been at him to stop being so nice. He is a lovely kid, but there’s an extra bit of grit and aggression he could maybe add to his game.

“The future is bright for him.”

Christie a role model for Harper

As a product of Inverness’ youth system, Harper does not have far to look for inspiration.

Scotland international Ryan Christie, who played in the national team’s 3-0 win over Ukraine on Wednesday, has not looked back since leaving Caley Jags for Celtic in 2015.

Wilson believes the way Bournemouth midfielder Christie has honed the physical side of his game on top of his natural ability can provide the perfect template for Harper’s own pathway.

Wilson added: “I wasn’t here when Ryan Christie came through the ranks, but you could see it.

“He got to Celtic through pretty much pure ability. Once he went there, you could see him getting stronger and he took the next step up into Scotland’s set-up, then down into England.

Scotland’s Ryan Christie has a shot at goal against Ukraine at Hampden.

“It is a big factor nowadays, strength and physicality. Talent is not enough.

“You need to have talent and be quick or strong.

“Cammy’s beginning to look that way. He’s definitely getting stronger and he’s working hard in the gym.”

Tags

Editor's Picks