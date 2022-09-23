Six passengers injured in Orkney ferry grounding seek compensation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Six passengers injured in Orkney ferry grounding seek compensation

By Lauren Robertson
September 23, 2022, 10:23 am Updated: September 23, 2022, 11:46 am
Pentland Ferries MV Alfred
Pentland Ferries MV Alfred ferry in Gills Bay.

Six passengers who were injured when a Pentland Ferries vessel grounded off Orkney are seeking compensation.

MV Alfred partially ran aground on the Isle of Swona in the Pentland Firth on July 5 with more than 80 people onboard.

RNLI lifeboats were called to evacuate the ferry – with one person being rushed to hospital with a fractured shoulder.

Dozens more are feared to have suffered mental trauma and physical injuries including fractures, sprains and soft tissue damage.

Solicitor Digby Brown has confirmed it is representing six passengers who are seeking compensation.

A Marine Accident Investigation Board’s (MAIB) formal investigation into the incident is ongoing.

‘A shocking ordeal’

Mark Gibson, partner and head of the foreign and travel department at Digby Brown, is supporting those who were injured in the crash.

He said: “Any mode of travelling has its risks but there are clear procedures designed to keep people safe whether there be adverse conditions, mechanical issues or human error.

“For the passengers on board this must have been a shocking ordeal with the injuries and overall chaos impacting each person in a different way.

The MV Alfred ran aground on the Isle of Swona

“The injuries we’re aware of so far relate to fractures, sprains and soft tissue damage but it’s possible there are injuries that are as yet unreported, including those who suffered psychiatric harm.

“Legal proceedings are at an early stage but we will continue to support and advise anyone affected by this significant collision.”

What happened on July 5?

July’s Pentland Ferries grounding happened during the government’s maritime safety week event.

MV Alfred was carrying out a scheduled sailing between Gill’s Bay on the Scottish mainland and St Margaret’s Hope in Orkney when it hit the uninhabited island at around 2pm.

The port bow was grounded but the remainder of the ship remained afloat, making its way to St Margaret’s Hope under its own engine power after the evacuation.

At the time of the incident, a spokeswoman for the MAIB said: “The MAIB was notified of the grounding of the ferry Alfred in the Pentland Firth on July 5 resulting in damage to the vessel, embarked vehicles and passenger injuries.

“A multidisciplinary team of MAIB has arrived in St Margaret’s Hope to commence a preliminary assessment. This will involve assessing the vessel, conducting witness interviews and recovering electronic and documentary evidence in order to determine the next steps.

The vessel returned to service on August 5 after five weeks of repair work in Northern Ireland.

Editor's Picks