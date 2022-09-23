Clive Brown drives into office as R&A captain in traditional ceremony at St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Golf

Clive Brown drives into office as R&A captain in traditional ceremony at St Andrews

By Steve Scott
September 23, 2022, 10:54 am Updated: September 23, 2022, 12:01 pm
Clive Brown drives into office as captain of the Royal and Ancient on Friday morning.
Clive Brown drives into office as captain of the Royal and Ancient on Friday morning.

Former Walker Cup captain Clive Brown has driven his way into office as captain of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews.

In keeping with the club’s long tradition, the 70-year-old Welshman hit a drive to the sound of a cannon firing on the first tee of the Old Course on Friday morning at 8 am.

The ceremony is a central part of the R&A’s annual autumn meeting. St Andrews professional Jim Farmer, the Royal and Ancient’s honorary pro, teed up the ball as is customary in a ceremony that dates from the early 1800s.

Mr Brown will serve a year in an ambassadorial role for The R&A to support its work in developing golf around the world.

He succeeds Wormit farmer Peter Forster, who was captain during this year’s 150th celebrations for The Open Championship at St Andrews.

R&A captain role ‘an honour’ for Brown

Mr Brown said, “I was really nervous so I’m absolutely elated that the ball got in the air and it went a reasonable distance. I had the benefit of Peter Forster’s advice, as well as being on the practice ground this morning to prepare.

“The Captaincy of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club is a historic role. It’s an honour and great thrill for me to represent this very special institution both at home and overseas.”

As is also traditional, the St Andrews Links caddies lined the fairway seeking to retrieve the golf ball and exchange it for a gold sovereign from the new captain.

Local caddie Martin O’Brien was the man who was positioned perfectly.

“I’ve attended the drive-in since 2019 and this is the first time I’ve collected the ball,” he said.

Caddie Martin O'Brien receives his gold sovereign from Mr Brown.
Caddie Martin O’Brien receives his gold sovereign from Mr Brown.

“I felt that he was going to hold the club a little tighter with the cannon going off at the same time. That generally means the ball is going to go left.

“It was worth the early morning start, but now it’s back to work as normal!”

An accountant to trade, Mr Brown is best known for having captained Great Britain and Ireland’s Walker Cup team to victory over a US team featuring Tiger Woods at Royal Porthcawl in 1995.

Those matches were Woods’ sole Walker Cup – he was to turn professional just under two years later.

Distinguished career in the R&A and amateur golf

An accomplished international amateur player himself, Mr Brown made 65 appearances for Wales in the 1970s. He was non-playing captain on his country on 33 occasions in the 1980s.

He became a member of the R&A in 1995 and has filled most senior roles within the club. Mr Brown was a member of a number of committees in the club’s governance role in golf.

He served as chairman of the championship committee in 2017 and the Open Championship committee during 2018-19.

 

He has also chaired the Amateur Status Committee since 2019 and served on the General and Membership Committees.

Mr Brown served as a Rules official at a number of major professional championships and leading amateur championships. He was Chief Recorder at The Open from 2011 to 2015.

As well as The Royal and Ancient Golf Club, Mr Brown is an honorary member at Royal Porthcawl, Royal St Davids, Llandudno Maesdu, Conwy, (Caernarfonshire), Porthmadog and Rhuddlan golf clubs. He still plays to a handicap of 7.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Golf

Robert MacIntyre
Stephen Gallacher: Robert MacIntyre shouldn’t be too hard on himself after revealing negative thoughts…
0
Hard work, detailed analysis of his game and great support helped Robert MacIntyre out of a slump.
Robert MacIntyre will continue to 'work like hell' for more titles and achievements
Gordon Moir at St Andrews.
The Greenkeeper's Tale - Gordon Moir's road from Fraserburgh to the Home of Golf…
0
Rose Anderson of Huntly, winner of the senior ladies' scratch prize in the 2022 Evening Express Champion of Champions.
Huntly painter and decorator Rose Anderson caps fine golf career with Evening Express Champion…
0
Robert MacIntyre
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Robert MacIntyre continues his progression, at his natural pace
Robert MacIntyre won the Open d'Italia for his second DP World Tour victory.
Robert MacIntyre wins Open D'Italia to rescue "lost" season and make a big statement…
Luke Donald.
Stephen Gallacher: Hard graft starts here for Luke Donald as Ryder Cup countdown begins…
The 2022 Evening Express Champion of Champions winners. Left to right, Scott Vass, men's handicap, Sarah Ritchie, ladies' scratch, Karen Anderson, ladies' handicap, Peter Mutch of Aberdein Considine, Ian Galbraith, senior gents', Rose Anderson, senior ladies' and Tyler Ogston, gents' scratch.
Golf: Police motorcyclist Sarah Ritchie wins Evening Express Champion of Champions ladies' scratch title…
0
Luke Donald and Sergio Garcia were a formidable partnership at three Ryder Cups.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: It was time to move on from the Ryder…
Hampden locator - Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Craig Doyle/ProSports/Shutterstock (10252890a) A general view outside Hampden Park ahead of the International Friendly match between Scotland Women and Jamaica Women at Hampden Park, Glasgow Scotland Women v Jamaica Women, Football, International Friendly - 28 May 2019
Scottish sport comes out of shutdown - with SPFL declaring football will resume this…
0

More from Press and Journal

Sally Foulds died in a crash on the A95. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Woman who died in A95 crash involving lorry named as Sally Foulds from Nethy…
0
To go with story by Ross Hempseed. John McNab died in car crash near Invernmoriston Picture shows; John McNab. Perth. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Missing pensioner’s body lay undiscovered in car for up to three days after Highland…
Food and Drink Gumboots Concept Eatery, Lonmay, Fraserburgh Pictured are Terri Crowther, Livinia Price and Luis Fonseca Picture by Darrell Benns Pictured on 07/09/2021 CR0037890
Gumboots: The new Fraserburgh cafe fighting food waste and satisfying taste buds
0
From L-R: Arsenal's Kim Little, Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema celebrate the opening goal against Brighton in WSL. (Photo by Liam Asman/SPP/Shutterstock)
Rachel Corsie: WSL started with a bang - and is set for another thrilling…
Nature Watch: Enthralled by the marine riches of Ardmair Bay
0
Brora Ranger's forward, Andrew Macrae.
Brora Rangers attacker Andrew Macrae relishing trip to Bellslea to face Fraserburgh

Editor's Picks