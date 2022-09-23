Clive Brown drives into office as R&A captain in traditional ceremony at St Andrews

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Walker Cup captain Clive Brown has driven his way into office as captain of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews.

In keeping with the club’s long tradition, the 70-year-old Welshman hit a drive to the sound of a cannon firing on the first tee of the Old Course on Friday morning at 8 am.

The ceremony is a central part of the R&A’s annual autumn meeting. St Andrews professional Jim Farmer, the Royal and Ancient’s honorary pro, teed up the ball as is customary in a ceremony that dates from the early 1800s.

Mr Brown will serve a year in an ambassadorial role for The R&A to support its work in developing golf around the world.

He succeeds Wormit farmer Peter Forster, who was captain during this year’s 150th celebrations for The Open Championship at St Andrews.

R&A captain role ‘an honour’ for Brown

Mr Brown said, “I was really nervous so I’m absolutely elated that the ball got in the air and it went a reasonable distance. I had the benefit of Peter Forster’s advice, as well as being on the practice ground this morning to prepare.

“The Captaincy of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club is a historic role. It’s an honour and great thrill for me to represent this very special institution both at home and overseas.”

As is also traditional, the St Andrews Links caddies lined the fairway seeking to retrieve the golf ball and exchange it for a gold sovereign from the new captain.

Local caddie Martin O’Brien was the man who was positioned perfectly.

“I’ve attended the drive-in since 2019 and this is the first time I’ve collected the ball,” he said.

“I felt that he was going to hold the club a little tighter with the cannon going off at the same time. That generally means the ball is going to go left.

“It was worth the early morning start, but now it’s back to work as normal!”

An accountant to trade, Mr Brown is best known for having captained Great Britain and Ireland’s Walker Cup team to victory over a US team featuring Tiger Woods at Royal Porthcawl in 1995.

Those matches were Woods’ sole Walker Cup – he was to turn professional just under two years later.

Distinguished career in the R&A and amateur golf

An accomplished international amateur player himself, Mr Brown made 65 appearances for Wales in the 1970s. He was non-playing captain on his country on 33 occasions in the 1980s.

He became a member of the R&A in 1995 and has filled most senior roles within the club. Mr Brown was a member of a number of committees in the club’s governance role in golf.

He served as chairman of the championship committee in 2017 and the Open Championship committee during 2018-19.

The town of St Andrews comes out to see the new Captain of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club Clive Brown drive in to start his year in office. 🏌️‍♂️💣 pic.twitter.com/8wKhJDiqhe — The R&A (@RandA) September 23, 2022

He has also chaired the Amateur Status Committee since 2019 and served on the General and Membership Committees.

Mr Brown served as a Rules official at a number of major professional championships and leading amateur championships. He was Chief Recorder at The Open from 2011 to 2015.

As well as The Royal and Ancient Golf Club, Mr Brown is an honorary member at Royal Porthcawl, Royal St Davids, Llandudno Maesdu, Conwy, (Caernarfonshire), Porthmadog and Rhuddlan golf clubs. He still plays to a handicap of 7.