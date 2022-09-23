Death of missing pensioner in Highland crash referred for investigation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The man who died following a crash near Invermoriston in the Highlands has been named by police.

John Winton McNab, from Perth, was pronounced dead at the scene after his grey Mercedes B-Class was discovered at around 1.20pm on Sunday, September 18.

The discovery was made on the A887 Invermoriston to Bun Loyne road five days after he was last seen in Perth on September 13.

A missing person appeal was issued by the police.

The 86-year-old’s family has now released a statement, which said: “We would like to thank everyone involved in the search to trace Winton, these efforts are greatly appreciated by the family. We request that our privacy is respected at this sad time.”

Police confirmed that inquiries are currently ongoing to establish what happened and are appealing to the public for information.

Meanwhile, the case has been referred to Pirc (Police Investigations and Review Commissioner) by officers and the Crown Office for review.

Its report on the circumstances will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal at the conclusion of its investigation.

Anyone with information should contact police, quoting reference 1660.