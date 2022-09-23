Enjoy a sea shanty? A spectacular 102ft square-rigged tall ship has just docked in Buckie Harbour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Enjoy a sea shanty? A spectacular 102ft square-rigged tall ship has just docked in Buckie Harbour

By Cameron Roy
September 23, 2022, 7:21 pm Updated: September 23, 2022, 8:38 pm
The Lady of Avenel setting sail. Pictures by Jason Hedges.
The Lady of Avenel setting sail. Pictures by Jason Hedges.

A spectacular 102ft square-rigged double-masted sailing ship has dropped anchor in Buckie Harbour.

The swashbuckling Lady of Avenel has arrived in the port to launch the fourth Findhorn Bay Festival.

It is the first time a tall ship has been in a Moray harbour for 50 years and it was welcomed into Buckie by a piper.

From there, it will be setting sail twice a day to take budding adventurers on travels around the coast over the course of the festival.

Conceived by musician and tall ship captain Barry Nisbet, the journey will bring the story of Moray’s coastal and maritime heritage to life.

Sailors will be treated to music, songs and stories on every voyage.

The piper welcomes the ship to Buckie Harbour. Picture by Jason Hedges.

Findhorn Bay Festival returns

The Lady of Avenel’s Buckie stay is part of the wider Findhorn Bay festival which is returning for its fourth year after a two-year pandemic-induced break.

It will centre around Scotland’s Year of Stories and will feature art, theatre and live music performances, as well as showcasing local food and activities that can be enjoyed by all.

At Buckie Harbour for the launch of the festival was a group of stakeholders and leaders who helped make the festival possible.

Kresanna Aigner, the festival director said: “We are delighted to welcome Barry and the Lady of Avenel to the festival.

The Findhorn Bay Festival was first held in 2014.

“We would encourage people to join them over the course of the fantastic 10-day festival.”

Originally built as a tug boat on the Thames, the boat was refitted after its wide hull was found to be perfect for sailing.

Its masts were originally destined for water pipes in Amsterdam, but are now used to hold up the sails as the boat travels around the British Isles.

In the past, it has been on voyages to the Outer Hebrides, St Kilda and The Isles of Scilly near Cornwall.

Come ready for sea shanties

The ship’s skipper, Barry Nisbet, 44, has been sailing since he was 16.

He said: “Sailing gets you closer to nature, you are right out there amongst the wildlife and weather – for better or worse.

“Hopefully we can help share with people our own take on sailing and life.”

Pictured: Thomas McKean, director Elphinstone Institute, David Jackson, regional director VisitScotland. Kresanna Aligner, festival director, Anna Fancett, storyteller, Henry Angus, sponsor Associated Seafood, Brian O hEadhra, Findhorn Bay Arts director. Darren Bremner, harbour master, skipper Barry Nisbet, MSP Richard Lochhead. Pictures by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

While on the boat, sailors should be prepared to get involved with sea shanties – traditional folk songs used to accompany the physical labour onboard ships.

“Participation will be mandatory” he joked.

“But they do help spur on the crew and build up your enthusiasm.”

Bring a song or story aboard

Charlie Grey, 26, from Fort Augustus, will also be on board to help entertain sailors with his fiddle and folk songs.

He has been playing the fiddle all his life.

“It’s part of who I am,” he said.

“We will be taking sailors inside for a cup of tea and a wee dram at the end, followed by some musical entertainment.

“It gives you a sense of tradition as music and the sea have always been part of each other.

The ship will be running voyages from Buckie until September 29. Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“We would encourage people to come along with a story or a song to share.”

Also at the festival is Jo Hodges, who is part of the group EcoArt, which have organised flag crafting events over the festival.

As flags are the traditional way of signalling at sea who you are, they hope community made flags from upcycled fabric can help signal the environmental concerns of the people of Moray.

Some of the flags created will be flown from The Lady of Avenel’s masts.

They hope it can send a powerful message of the importance of climate change. In the past, they have flown flags at the Cop 26 climate event in Glasgow.

‘Fantastic set of events’

Findhorn Bay Arts has organised the festival, with support from EventScotland.

In 2018, more than 10,000 people attended festival events.

Richard Lochhead, MSP for Moray said: “This is a fantastic set of events that will take place over the next 10 days.

Findhorn Bay Festival events from 2018.

“Lots of money will get pumped into the economy of Moray which is great to see, and is especially important for the arts and culture sector.”

The festival has sold 70% of its total sales so far, but hopes to push on and sell-out. To buy tickets to the festival, visit their website.

Lady of Avenel is available for charter for various events around the year from paramotoring, sea kayaking, paddle boarding and wild swimming. The ship has a full working kitchen and sleeping quarters for 12 guests.

