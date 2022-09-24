Orkney council to foot the bill for scrapping Pelamis wave energy device after it was bought for £1

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Orkney council to foot the bill for scrapping Pelamis wave energy device after it was bought for £1

By Cameron Roy
September 24, 2022, 6:00 am
The fuel bill for decommissioning the wave device is unknown.

Orkney council will be footing the bill for decommissioning the Pelamis wave energy device.

The Pelamis P2000 device was purchased from the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) for only £1 in 2017.

But as part of the deal, EMEC also provided the council a £45,000 “dowry payment” for any future decommissioning costs.

However, the council has now announced decommissioning costs are expected to be more expensive than the dowry payment.

The council will now have to “identify additional budget” to make up the difference.

Pelamis
Councillors will have to decide how to pay for the decommissioning costs. (Pic: EMEC)

The wave energy device was the last to be built by Pelamis and tested at EMEC’S Billia Croo test site.

However, Pelamis went into administration in November 2014.

At the time of the purchase, the council said it would be investigating “alternative uses” for the 590 ft long device.

This included using the device as a breakwater at various locations around the county.

In November 2019, after two years of council ownership, it was agreed the device should be disposed of or sold as scrap.

It is currently moored at Lyness Pier.

Situation caused by ‘market changes’

Gareth Waterson is the council’s corporate director for enterprise and sustainable regeneration.

He said: “In 2017, risks and benefits were duly weighed up and it was felt that, at that point in time, there were potential opportunities for the device.

“With Orkney being at the forefront of ocean energy we were particularly keen to build on its heritage value, saving it as a piece of Orkney’s history, however other options were also considered including its scrap value or breakwater potential.”

Orkney Islands Council is looking to decommission the device. Picture by Sandy McCook.

Council leader James Stockan had called the device “a piece of Orkney’s recent maritime history”.

But the council says market changes have made things more difficult.

Mr Waterson added: “There’s been tremendous change in the world since 2019 that has seen increased costs for decommissioning work – whether that be due to the ripple effect of Covid or the economic crisis.”

“Consequently, several market changes have taken place in the intervening period and we’re now in the unfortunate – but unavoidable – situation of the decommissioning costs being expected to go beyond the £45,000 dowry payment from EMEC.”

There is a lack of suitable decommissioning facilities in Orkney.

How much could it cost the council?

The council is now in the process of looking for potential bidders to decommission the system.

At this stage, it is not clear how expensive the deal will be.

Orkney Council says multiple options have been explored to keep the costs down but there have been challenges.

These include a lack of suitable decommissioning facilities in Orkney, increasing fuel costs and the lack of steel in the device relative to the work required to decommission.

