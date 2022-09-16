Fate of Pelamis wave energy device bought by Orkney council for £1 to be decided

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Councillors in Orkney are to make a decision on the disposal of the Pelamis wave energy converter that the local authority bought for just £1.

Orkney Council purchased the Pelamis P2000 device from the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) for the tiny sum in 2017.

The device was the last of the devices to be built by Pelamis and tested at EMEC’S Billia Croo test site.

However, Pelamis went into administration in November 2014.

At a meeting of the council’s Policy and Resources committee, on Tuesday next week, councillors will view a report titled Disposal of Pelamis.

However, this report will be considered in private.

Orkney council has said the cost of scrapping the device will be covered by EMEC.

This is said to be part of the original deal.

The cost of this is thought to be in the region of £47,000.

At the time of the purchase, the council said it would be investigating “alternative uses” for the 180 metre-long device.

This included using the device as a breakwater at various locations around the county.

Council leader James Stockan had called the device “a piece of Orkney’s recent maritime history”.

An Orkney council spokesperson was approached for comment.

They said: “Members will consider a report on the decommissioning of the wave energy device Pelamis P2000 currently moored at Lyness Pier.”

