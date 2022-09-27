American actor Chris Noth takes on the West Highland Way

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sex and The City actor Chris Noth is embracing the tranquility of the Highlands by conquering the West Highland Way.

The American actor is currently hiking the 100-mile route from Milngavie to Fort William with a group of walkers.

It is unclear who the other members of the group are.

Taking to Instagram at the weekend, Mr Noth – best known for his role as Mr Big on the American hit TV series Sex and The City – shared a picture from the trip as he edged closer to the halfway mark.

He wrote: “A group of us on a 100-mile hike on The West Highland Way- 40 miles in – where the wild mountain thyme grows around the blooming heather.”

His venture to the Highlands comes just weeks after he returned to the stage following allegations of sexual assault.

Four women have come forward accusing the American actor of sexual assault.

In December, he was accused of an alleged incident in early 2002 by musician Lisa Gentile.

Ms Gentile said in a statement she had first met Noth when frequenting the DaMarino Restaurant in New York City in 1998.

Her allegations follow similar claims made by two women who came forward sighting incidents more than 10 years apart.

Mr Noth has vehemently denied the earlier allegations, saying they were “categorically false” and the encounters were consensual.