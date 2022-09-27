Five war memorials across the north of Scotland win awards

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Five war memorials across the north and north-east have been named as some of the best in Scotland.

The Best Kept War Memorial awards are designed to recognise the efforts of communities who work hard throughout the year to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Fort William, Dingwall, Nairn, Sutherland and Ballater were all recognised by Legion Scotland at the 40th annual awards ceremony earlier this month.

Judges awarded the Fort William war memorial, outside the town’s parish church, the Best Small Community Memorial accolade.

The stone statue of a soldier on a pedestal was dedicated 100 years ago.

It commemorates local men who died in the First and Second World Wars, as well as other 20th-century conflicts.

‘We’re over the moon about it’

The monument is maintained by the local Legion Scotland branch, with assistance from Highland Council and Fort William Town Team, with plants supplied by Garden Stop.

The national award is the first of its kind for Fort William and District branch, who are “over the moon” about it.

Secretary Jeannette Lane said: “Fort William’s war memorial is important to our local community because it is a part of their history and culture. We feel it is our duty to maintain the war memorial and we do it with pride to honour our fallen heroes.”

Dingwall war memorial, at the end of High Street, won in the Large Community without Gardens category.

Morris Colvin, of the Dingwall branch of Legion Scotland, said: “We are absolutely delighted and extremely proud to have won another national award. Dingwall Civic War Memorial is unique and the central focal point for acts of remembrance in the town.”

A fitting tribute to those who gave so much

Nairn took home the award for Champion of Champions, while the Rogart Memorial in Sutherland scooped the award for Best New Entry.

Meanwhile, Ballater war memorial was crowned the winner of the award for Small Community with Gardens.

The 55ft high stone memorial, which stands outside Glenmuick Parish Church, commemorates the men of the parish who gave their lives in the First and Second World Wars and was first unveiled 100 years ago.

It has been recognised at the awards ceremony almost every year since first entered in 2011.

Robin Phillips, chairman of the Ballater branch of Legion Scotland, said: “We’re very proud to have won, as it’s a recognition of the amount of selfless hard work undertaken by those who maintain it.

“It is also a deserved fitting tribute to those local folk who made the ultimate sacrifice, as they are still respected greatly by the community and many of those listed still have descendants living in the area.”

Best Kept War Memorial awards

The Best Kept War Memorial competition was established in 1982 following concerns that many Scottish war memorials had fallen into a poor state.

Horticulturalist Bill Tait, who had worked on Scotland in Bloom as well as at Edinburgh’s Royal Botanic Garden, came up with the idea of the contest to encourage groups to improve their condition and appearance.

The 2022 awards were presented by Edinburgh’s Lord Provost Robert Aldridge and David Paton, national vice-chairman of Legion Scotland in the capital earlier this month.

Mr Aldridge said: “War memorials provide an important place for reflection and the continued interest in the ‘Best Kept War Memorial in Scotland’ competition underlines the importance of remembering those of our fellow citizens, alongside those from elsewhere, who made the ultimate sacrifice in serving our country.

“It is truly impressive that, against the backdrop of the long period of Covid mitigations, the competition this year was as passionate and of as high standard as always.”