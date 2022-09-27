Five war memorials across the north of Scotland win awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Highlands & Islands

Five war memorials across the north of Scotland win awards

By Michelle Henderson
September 27, 2022, 1:36 pm Updated: September 27, 2022, 2:27 pm
Fort William War Memorial won the award for Small Community without Gardens.
Fort William War Memorial won the award for Small Community without Gardens.

Five war memorials across the north and north-east have been named as some of the best in Scotland.

The Best Kept War Memorial awards are designed to recognise the efforts of communities who work hard throughout the year to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Fort William, Dingwall, Nairn, Sutherland and Ballater were all recognised by Legion Scotland at the 40th annual awards ceremony earlier this month.

Judges awarded the Fort William war memorial, outside the town’s parish church, the Best Small Community Memorial accolade.

Nairn War Memorial took home the award for Champion of Champions at the 40th annual Best Kept War Memorial awards earlier this month. Picture by Jason Hedges.

The stone statue of a soldier on a pedestal was dedicated 100 years ago.

It commemorates local men who died in the First and Second World Wars, as well as other 20th-century conflicts.

‘We’re over the moon about it’

The monument is maintained by the local Legion Scotland branch, with assistance from Highland Council and Fort William Town Team, with plants supplied by Garden Stop.

The national award is the first of its kind for Fort William and District branch, who are “over the moon” about it.

Secretary Jeannette Lane said: “Fort William’s war memorial is important to our local community because it is a part of their history and culture. We feel it is our duty to maintain the war memorial and we do it with pride to honour our fallen heroes.”

Dingwall war memorial, at the end of High Street, won in the Large Community without Gardens category.

The memorial in Rogart, Sutherland, won the award for Best New Entry.

Morris Colvin, of the Dingwall branch of Legion Scotland, said: “We are absolutely delighted and extremely proud to have won another national award. Dingwall Civic War Memorial is unique and the central focal point for acts of remembrance in the town.”

A fitting tribute to those who gave so much

Nairn took home the award for Champion of Champions, while the Rogart Memorial in Sutherland scooped the award for Best New Entry.

Meanwhile, Ballater war memorial was crowned the winner of the award for Small Community with Gardens.

The 55ft high stone memorial, which stands outside Glenmuick Parish Church, commemorates the men of the parish who gave their lives in the First and Second World Wars and was first unveiled 100 years ago.

Ballater War Memorial won the award for Small Community with Gardens.

It has been recognised at the awards ceremony almost every year since first entered in 2011.

Robin Phillips, chairman of the Ballater branch of Legion Scotland, said: “We’re very proud to have won, as it’s a recognition of the amount of selfless hard work undertaken by those who maintain it.

“It is also a deserved fitting tribute to those local folk who made the ultimate sacrifice, as they are still respected greatly by the community and many of those listed still have descendants living in the area.”

Best Kept War Memorial awards

The Best Kept War Memorial competition was established in 1982 following concerns that many Scottish war memorials had fallen into a poor state.

Horticulturalist Bill Tait, who had worked on Scotland in Bloom as well as at Edinburgh’s Royal Botanic Garden, came up with the idea of the contest to encourage groups to improve their condition and appearance.

The 2022 awards were presented by Edinburgh’s Lord Provost Robert Aldridge and David Paton, national vice-chairman of Legion Scotland in the capital earlier this month.

Mr Aldridge said: “War memorials provide an important place for reflection and the continued interest in the ‘Best Kept War Memorial in Scotland’ competition underlines the importance of remembering those of our fellow citizens, alongside those from elsewhere, who made the ultimate sacrifice in serving our country.

“It is truly impressive that, against the backdrop of the long period of Covid mitigations, the competition this year was as passionate and of as high standard as always.”

