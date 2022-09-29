‘Ride the Wave’ documentary on record-breaking teen surfer, Ben Larg, hits cinema screens

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A teenage surfer from Tiree is the star of a new documentary showing in cinemas across the country.

And it plays on Skye tonight.

In Ride the Waves, BAFTA winner Martyn Robertson documents the challenges faced by young Ben Larg as he takes on 30 ft waves and breaks world records.

Lying 12 miles long and 3 miles wide, Tiree is known for its beautiful beachy landscape and windy climate.

Despite a population of just over 650, the island boasts a lively scene rich in Gaelic, music and wildlife.

What some may not realise, however, is that Tiree also has fantastic surf conditions.

As well as windsurfing and kitesurfing, the island hosts Tiree Wave Classic, the world’s longest-standing, professional windsurfing competition.

Raised in a climate like this, it’s no surprise that Ben Larg was able to establish himself in the surfing world from an early age.

Ben was surfing at the age of two

Ben first stood on a surfboard at the tender age of two, and he would surf every day at the age of seven.

By age 12, he was competing for titles against teenagers up to six years older than him.

Despite his impressive achievements from such a young age, it wasn’t all plain-sailing for the teen.

Although Tiree’s coast can produce excellent waves, it was not enough to propel him where he wanted to be.

It was through self-determination and support from his parents, Marti and Iona, Ben was able to pursue his dream.

His remarkable story caught the eye of BAFTA winning filmmaker, Martyn Robertson.

Ride the Wave follows Ben as he risks it all

Filmed over three years, Robertson follows Ben’s story as he pursues his dream of making it as a big wave surfer.

Ben’s journey with his family takes viewers everywhere from Japan to Portugal as he breaks records and builds his reputation.

What’s more, viewers are given insight into Ben’s life as he grows from a 12-year-old Tiree surfer to a young adult international competitor.

Although he was the Under-18s world champion aged 12, Ben was already looking to the next step ahead.

Now, his mission was to ride one of the biggest, most dangerous cold water waves in the world.

This would lead him to Mullaghmore, Ireland.

Ride the Wave captures the very moment Ben attempts to surf a 30 ft wave in Mullaghmore.

Aged only 14 at the time, successfully surfing that wave would make Ben Larg the youngest to ever do so.

In a sport where only high risks grant high rewards, watch Ben become the sportsman he is today.

Where can I watch it?

Ride the Wave tickets are available for the following locations:

September 29 – Skye Community Cinema, Portree (featuring Q&A with Director Martyn Robertson, tickets here)

September 30 – Highland Cinema, Fort William (featuring Q&A with Director Martyn Robertson, tickets here)

September 30 – October 3rd – Eden Court, Inverness (tickets here)

October 1 – Cromarty Cinema, Black Isle (tickets here)

October 1 – Mareel, Shetland (tickets here)

October 12 – Lyth Arts, Wick (as part of the Northern Stories Festival, tickets here)