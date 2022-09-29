‘Ride the Wave’ documentary on record-breaking teen surfer, Ben Larg, hits cinema screens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Ride the Wave’ documentary on record-breaking teen surfer, Ben Larg, hits cinema screens

By Shannon Morrison
September 29, 2022, 5:00 pm
Image still of Ben Larg from Martyn Robertson's surfing documentary, Ride the Wave
Ride the Wave follows Ben Larg, a record-breaking surfer from Tiree. Supplied by Martyn Robertson

A teenage surfer from Tiree is the star of a new documentary showing in cinemas across the country.

And it plays on Skye tonight.

In Ride the Waves, BAFTA winner Martyn Robertson documents the challenges faced by young Ben Larg as he takes on 30 ft waves and breaks world records.

Lying 12 miles long and 3 miles wide, Tiree is known for its beautiful beachy landscape and windy climate.

Despite a population of just over 650, the island boasts a lively scene rich in Gaelic, music and wildlife.

What some may not realise, however, is that Tiree also has fantastic surf conditions.

As well as windsurfing and kitesurfing, the island hosts Tiree Wave Classic, the world’s longest-standing, professional windsurfing competition.

Raised in a climate like this, it’s no surprise that Ben Larg was able to establish himself in the surfing world from an early age.

Ben was surfing at the age of two

Ben Larg surfed for the first time when he was just two years old
Ben Larg surfed for the first time when he was just two years old. Supplied by Martyn Robertson

 

 

Ben first stood on a surfboard at the tender age of two, and he would surf every day at the age of seven.

By age 12, he was competing for titles against teenagers up to six years older than him.

Despite his impressive achievements from such a young age, it wasn’t all plain-sailing for the teen.

Although Tiree’s coast can produce excellent waves, it was not enough to propel him where he wanted to be.

It was through self-determination and support from his parents, Marti and Iona, Ben was able to pursue his dream.

His remarkable story caught the eye of BAFTA winning filmmaker, Martyn Robertson.

Ride the Wave follows Ben as he risks it all

Ride the Wave was created by Martyn Robertson who was impressed by the Tiree teen
Supplied by Martyn Robertson

 

 

 

 

Filmed over three years, Robertson follows Ben’s story as he pursues his dream of making it as a big wave surfer.

Ben’s journey with his family takes viewers everywhere from Japan to Portugal as he breaks records and builds his reputation.

What’s more, viewers are given insight into Ben’s life as he grows from a 12-year-old Tiree surfer to a young adult international competitor.

Although he was the Under-18s world champion aged 12, Ben was already looking to the next step ahead.

Now, his mission was to ride one of the biggest, most dangerous cold water waves in the world.

This would lead him to Mullaghmore, Ireland.

Ride the Wave captures the very moment Ben attempts to surf a 30 ft wave in Mullaghmore.

Aged only 14 at the time, successfully surfing that wave would make Ben Larg the youngest to ever do so.

In a sport where only high risks grant high rewards, watch Ben become the sportsman he is today.

Where can I watch it?

Ride the Wave tickets are available for the following locations:

September 29 – Skye Community Cinema, Portree (featuring Q&A with Director Martyn Robertson, tickets here)

September 30 – Highland Cinema, Fort William (featuring Q&A with Director Martyn Robertson, tickets here)

September 30 – October 3rd – Eden Court, Inverness (tickets here)

October 1 – Cromarty Cinema, Black Isle (tickets here)

October 1 – Mareel, Shetland (tickets here)

October 12 – Lyth Arts, Wick (as part of the Northern Stories Festival, tickets here)

