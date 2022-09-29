Blanket coverage: Oversize scarves a big trend for autumn – again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Blanket coverage: Oversize scarves a big trend for autumn – again

By Jacqueline Wake Young
September 29, 2022, 5:00 pm
Check blanket scarf, was £25 now £12.50, Monsoon.
Check blanket scarf, was £25 now £12.50, Monsoon.

It’s one of those fashion trends that start out looking absolutely ridiculous and then after a while seem perfectly reasonable.

The ‘blanket’ scarf is now an autumn/winter essential that will see you cosily through from Bonfire Night to Hogmanay and everything in between.

Blanket Scarf, £40, River Island.

Essentially it’s just an oversized scarf that can be worn in a variety of ways but the term ‘blanket’ to describe it is thought to stem from an episode of The Tonight Show in 2018 when US presenter Jimmy Fallon interviewed Lenny Kravitz.

Some years earlier the singer-songwriter, who lives in the Bahamas, had been photographed wearing a massive, brown, chunky-knit scarf to go grocery shopping in New York and had been teased about it ever since.

Camel Blanket Scarf, £12, Tu.

Explaining the fashion choice, Kravitz said he wasn’t used to the cold and added: “I put on a little scarf to protect my throat, and that’s the scarf I had.”

Jimmy Fallon replied: “Lenny, this isn’t a scarf. This is a blanket.”

It wasn’t just the size of the so-called scarf, it was the knit that made it seem particularly gigantic and for the next few seasons, blanket scarves were thick and bulky, making them rather difficult to wear.

Brights Cleo Colourblock Blanket, £20, Accessorize.

The choices were either to drape them around the shoulders, the way you might wear an actual blanket if, say, you were sitting around a campfire or to try wrapping it around your neck at the risk of disappearing inside it like a scoop of ice-cream slowly sinking down into a cone.

Brights M’hearty Blanket, £20, Accessorize.

This season blanket scarves are finer and lighter but the large scale remains, making them eminently more wearable.

Among the ways to wear are: Poncho-style (belted at the waist); bandana-style (tied at the back and draped at the front); shrug-style (draped over the shoulders and tucked back under the elbows) as well as looped or pulled through as you might wear any other scarf.

And one of the benefits of not being famous is that for most of us, no matter how we decide to wear our blanket scarf, we won’t have to go on a chat show to defend ourselves.

Celebrities and their scarves

Actress and singer Hilary Duff wears a blanket scarf in Los Angeles in January 2017.
Actress Sarah Jessica Parker wearing a personalised ‘SJP’ Burberry blanket in New York.

Top picks…

Green Waterlily Supersoft Blanket, £20, Accessorize.
Pastel Brighton Check Blanket, £20, Accessorize.
Light Grey Carter Window Pane Check Blanket, £20, Accessorize.
Brights Rainbow Blanket, £20, Accessorize.
Brown Checkerboard Supersoft Blanket, £20, Accessorize.
Check blanket scarf, was £25 now £12.50, Monsoon.

