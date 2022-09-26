Part-time town? From KFC to the Post Office, the knock-on effects of Fort William’s staff shortages

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

KFC is closed two days a week, vegan cafes have reduced their menu and the Post Office is shut at weekends – has Fort William’s staffing shortage created a part-time town?

The town’s staffing shortages have become apparent this year amid a post-Covid tourism boom.

Many factors have been cited as the cause for the shortage including the cost of living crisis, Brexit and local housing shortages.

Notably, the employee shortage is not restricted to smaller, independent businesses.

KFC only managing five days a week

Fast-food giant KFC is amongst those struggling.

A KFC spokesperson said: “Like many other local businesses, we’ve been facing staff shortages at our Fort William restaurant.

“We’ve had to take the decision to open 5 days a week from Friday until Tuesday, and close on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

“We’re hoping to be back to our usual opening hours soon, and we’re always on the lookout for new talent to join our team.”

According to a member of staff, the fast-food giant will be welcoming a wave of new employees soon.

It is hoped that with new staff members, KFC will be able to extend their opening hours “back to normal”.

The Wildcat Cafe: Four days only

Also aiming to extend their opening hours in the future is The Wildcat cafe.

As Fort William’s only vegan cafe, The Wildcat has faced an incredibly busy tourist season this year – a challenge which was tackled whilst enduring a staff shortage.

Previously, they were able to operate seven days a week and stay open into extended times.

Currently, The Wildcat is open four days a week from 9am-4pm.

Assistant manager, Caitlin Gilchrist, was able to confirm that staffing shortages have not only affected opening hours, but also limited seat capacity at times.

Wildcat have also had to reduce their menu.

Despite the challenge of operating short-staffed, the team are still optimistic.

“We would love, and are aiming, to increase our hours again as soon as staffing allows.”

The ‘curfew’ on the food service industry is not restricted to just Fort William.

Aviemore locals struggle to dine out past 8:30pm, hinting at a Highland-wide issue.

Post Office: No weekend service

Over the past few months, other amenities and services have fallen victim to the staff shortage, including the post office.

Fort William’s post office has also been forced to reduce their opening hours. Initially, the opening times were 9am-5.30pm from Monday to Saturday, and 12-4 on Sundays.

Due to the employee shortage, they can only operate on weekdays from 10-3.

A regular customer stated their disappointment at the change, but emphasised that they ‘do not blame the staff at all’.

“They are doing the best they can, and are often running it by themselves when it’s really a two-man job.”

However, because of the change in opening times, they claimed they would struggle to visit the Post Office at all.

“Many of us only get weekends off whether you work in retail or are a teacher. These hours just aren’t helpful to anyone.”

A Post Office spokesperson was able to confirm that the Fort William Post Office had been experiencing an employee shortage recently.

“The impact to staffing levels during this exceptional time has regrettably resulted in reduced opening hours.”

Fortunately, two new recruits will be joining the branch next week to support with staffing and service levels.

As they will be undergoing a period of training, the Post Office asks customers for patience during this time, and to check www.postoffice.co.uk/branch-finder for the latest advice on opening hours.

