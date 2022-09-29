Inverallan church needs a miracle as council prepares to reject revamp plans

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Highland Council planners say they can’t agree to the use of solar panels in a prominent position on the church roof.

The planning report makes it clear that the council supports the ambitious vision of the kirk.

The Grantown-on-Spey parish church – also known as Inverallan – has worked for years on a vision to modernise.

Its planning application is for a multi-functional community venue that still retains its ecclesiastical functions.

The kirk hopes to provide a flexible space for worship, community events and even concerts. The revamped building will also include a social enterprise cafe, meeting rooms and activity spaces, together with accessible toilets, stairs and lift.

So far, so good – but the proposal to add photovoltaic panels has caused a problem.

Solar panels judged too prominent

Highland Council’s historic environment team say that modern technology has a key role in making historic buildings more efficient and sustainable. However, they say this tech should be “carefully and discreetly located”.

Instead, the Inverallan church plans include solar panels on the southwest-facing roof slope. The planning report says these would cover half of that section of the roof.

Planners say this is out of keeping with the Category B listed building, and the wider Grantown-on-Spey conservation area.

Other options could be to put the PV panels on the slope of the nave or on the ground. However, the planning report says the applicant was unwilling to change their plans.

The proposal also attracted an objection from environmental health, which is concerned about concert noise bothering the neighbours, and a lack of information regarding cooking facilities.

With the Inverallan church plan looking set to be rejected, local councillors referred it to the south planning committee for further consideration.

For the kirk and its very modern mission, next week’s meeting could be the answer to their prayers.

