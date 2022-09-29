Inverallan church needs a miracle as council prepares to reject revamp plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Inverallan church needs a miracle as council prepares to reject revamp plans

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
September 29, 2022, 11:45 am
Inverallan church has ambitious plans - but solar panels may prove a step too far for council planners. Picture: Sandy McCook
Inverallan church has ambitious plans - but solar panels may prove a step too far for council planners. Picture: Sandy McCook

Highland Council planners say they can’t agree to the use of solar panels in a prominent position on the church roof.

The planning report makes it clear that the council supports the ambitious vision of the kirk.

The Grantown-on-Spey parish church – also known as Inverallan – has worked for years on a vision to modernise.

Its planning application is for a multi-functional community venue that still retains its ecclesiastical functions.

The kirk hopes to provide a flexible space for worship, community events and even concerts. The revamped building will also include a social enterprise cafe, meeting rooms and activity spaces, together with accessible toilets, stairs and lift.

So far, so good – but the proposal to add photovoltaic panels has caused a problem.

Solar panels judged too prominent

Highland Council’s historic environment team say that modern technology has a key role in making historic buildings more efficient and sustainable. However, they say this tech should be “carefully and discreetly located”.

Instead, the Inverallan church plans include solar panels on the southwest-facing roof slope. The planning report says these would cover half of that section of the roof.

Planners say this is out of keeping with the Category B listed building, and the wider Grantown-on-Spey conservation area.

Other options could be to put the PV panels on the slope of the nave or on the ground. However, the planning report says the applicant was unwilling to change their plans.

The proposal also attracted an objection from environmental health, which is concerned about concert noise bothering the neighbours, and a lack of information regarding cooking facilities.

With the Inverallan church plan looking set to be rejected, local councillors referred it to the south planning committee for further consideration.

For the kirk and its very modern mission, next week’s meeting could be the answer to their prayers.

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page HERE

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Picture by SANDY McCOOK 29th September '22 William (Bill) MacDowell arrives at Inverness High Court this morning as the Jury are sent out to consider their verdict in the case.
The moment of justice: Cries of relief from Renee MacRae's family while her killer…
railways lines
Five north and north-east railway lines face speed restrictions as heavy rain and strong…
Joint Warrior
UK's largest war games to start off Scotland's coast next month
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Renee MacRae murder trial Picture shows; Renee and Gordon MacRae. n/A. Supplied by N/A Date; Unknown
Estranged husband of Renee MacRae 'pleased that justice has been seen to be done'…
Friends and family pay tribute to Philippa Grant at her funeral .
Friends and family say farewell to Philippa Grant, countess, community activist and 'enthusiasm on…
Daniel MacIntyre of The View and Mantrap says he may have to stop selling Oban whisky. Picture by Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Oban pub 'may have to stop selling' the town's whisky due to rising costs
Image still of Ben Larg from Martyn Robertson's surfing documentary, Ride the Wave
'Ride the Wave' documentary on record-breaking teen surfer, Ben Larg, hits cinema screens
Members of the Tighean Innse Gall team. Image: Tighean Innse Gall.
Western Isles charity awarded £165,000 to help vulnerable families this winter
UHI Inverness graduates celebrating at Eden Court. Image: UHI Inverness
IN FULL: All the graduates celebrating at UHI Inverness today
Annie Wilson. Image: UHI Inverness.
UHI Inverness Graduations: Mother-of-three juggles parenthood and studies to complete psychology degree

More from Press and Journal

The proposal is based in the Raigmore area of the city. Image: Highland Council
New bus and emergency service connection proposed to ease congestion around Raigmore
Connor Barron during pre-season training at Cormack Park.
Aberdeen boost as Connor Barron set to return for New Firm derby next weekend
Roddy MacGregor in action for Caley Thistle.
Caley Thistle duo are on comeback trail, Billy Dodds reveals
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 29th September '22 William (Bill) MacDowell arrives at Inverness High Court this morning as the Jury are sent out to consider their verdict in the case.
The moment of justice: Cries of relief from Renee MacRae's family while her killer…
Huntly FC manager Allan Hale. (Image: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media)
Highland League: Allan Hale delighted as Huntly sign Callum Murray on two-year deal from…
Great Northern Road is closed near Smithfield Lane. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Section of Great Northern Road closed following a motorbike crash

Editor's Picks