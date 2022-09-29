Traffords: A Turriff coffee house with everyone in mind

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It may not be widely known for tourism, but Turriff is an Aberdeenshire town that attracts a whole host of visitors every year.

From cyclists getting the most out of the Scottish outdoors to others heading on whisky trails, Turra is a great stop-off point for many reasons.

And one of the best places to do so is Traffords Coffee House.

Situated on the High Street, this inviting venue is ideal for people of all ages with its quality local coffees, hot chocolates and home bakes that will sort out your hunger in an instant.

It’s also a dementia-friendly cafe, with its owner Marjory Chalmers ensuring that everyone feeling welcome at Traffords is at the heart of her operation.

“It’s a real meeting place for people,” says Marjory.

“We’re always interested in newbies to the town and finding out what they’re up to in Turriff – without being too nosey though!

“I also went through a course with dementiaAberdeenshire and we have our badge in the window to show customers with dementia that we can offer support if need be.

“We know our customers well and they like to feel appreciated.”

Working with people

Born in Aberdeen, Marjory’s working career has always involved working with other people.

From being a hotel receptionist in the Queen’s Hotel in Aberdeen to later owning her own sunbed shop in Turriff, her varied career has taken her to locations throughout the north-east.

It was while she was in Aberdeen though where she met her husband, and Traffords co-owner, Colin Chalmers.

“It was a blind date in Aberdeen we actually met on!” Marjory laughs.

“One of the girls I worked with at the Queen’s Hotel was going out with Colin’s friend at the time and she decided to set us up on a blind date all those years ago in 1981.

“He only does odd jobs around the cafe as he still works at Morrisons Motors here in Turriff.”

Realising ambitions

Marjory says that owning her own coffee shop was something that she had always wanted to do.

So, when the right place came up at the right time, she grasped the chance.

“I knew in the back of my mind that I’d always wanted to run a coffee shop,” says Marjory.

“This current premises came up and I knew it was ideal; it’s right in the centre of town, there’s a lovely big window for people to look out of.

“When I first came to Turriff, this place used to be the fish shop, before later being a bookmaker.

“Then eventually I went in and spent around four to five months revamping before opening back in June 2013.”

Traffords

When it came to choosing a name for her new venture, a bit of football-based ingenuity came to play.

“With the name Traffords, my husband and I wanted to come up with a one-word name that was easy to remember,” Marjory explains.

“Trafford’s came up because my husband and I both support Manchester United and we’ve stuck with it ever since!”

Thankfully, you won’t find coffee served up on a football pitch here though.

Instead, you’ll find a warm environment with plenty of homely food and drink.

Drinks with a difference

“All of our coffee here is Fairtrade sourced Caber Coffee,” says Marjory.

“Our most popular drinks would be our lattes, but our cappuccinos are also requested a lot.

“We’ve also taken fresh stock just recently from Caber Coffee called Spill the Beans Coffee.

“It’s the only coffee in the UK that’s giving donations to mental health charities with proceeds from its sales.

“Every bag we buy, they donate to mental health causes in Aberdeen.

“Our luxury hot chocolates are also great and are gluten-free.

“Soft drinks and milkshakes are also available; they go down well with younger customers.”

Fabulous food

Star attractions at Traffords are plentiful when it comes to its food range.

You won’t find pretentious food here – simple yet tasty sandwiches, paninis and a whole host of home bakes and cakes are what customers love most here, according to Marjory.

“Everything is made fresh here on the premises,” says Marjory.

“We’re very popular for our cheese scones. We have these on alongside fruit scones every day and then there’s other special ones too.

“We make a special soup and main dish every day.

“Our traybakes are all made in-house by the girls in the kitchen – I’m more front of house at the cafe rather than the kitchen.

“Then breakfast options, as well as bacon rolls, always get snapped up from customers.

“We do have some gluten-free options too, but it’s not a huge range.”

Tourist hotspot

Locals are integral to the community feel that’s inherent at Traffords.

But Marjory mentions that she’s been amazed with the number of visitors from around the world that she’s welcomed into the café this year.

“We got a lot of visitors to the town from overseas – it amazes me who comes to Turriff,” she says.

“This summer, we’ve had people from Germany, USA, New Zealand, Norway and places within the UK as well.

“We also have a lot of cyclists with Turriff being on the red route #1 cycle route, which goes from up in Shetland right down through Scotland.”

“It’s great to have a blether with people.”

‘We’re really lucky’

With customers being her core focus, Marjory says that she’s grateful for people still continuing to visit the café through difficult times in the last few years.

Tougher times may still lie ahead. But retaining a strong team spirit and enjoying every day is what Marjory intends to pursue in the months ahead.

“I’m very grateful that people are still supporting us through these tough times,” she says.

“I’m happy with where we’re at for the moment and I want the place to keep going as long as we can.

“The team of girls I have working here with me are also amazing.

“We’re a strong team and we all help each other out. I’m very lucky!”

A round of questions with Marjory Chalmers of Traffords Coffee House…

Favourite type of coffee?

Cappuccino.

If you were a drink, what would you be and why?

Gin and tonic, because it’s refreshing and satisfying.

What’s in your drinks cabinet at home?

Gin and vodka.

Best coffee and cake pairing?

A latte and carrot cake.

Any secret tips of the hospitality trade?

The customer is always right.

Best food and drink pairing?

Cappuccino and a brie and cranberry panini.

If you were stuck on a desert island, what three drinks would be there with you?

Gin, water and a cappuccino.

You have to serve your favourite superhero or celebrity a drink. Who is it and what do you serve them?

Let’s go for Sir Alex Ferguson with the Traffords name link. I’d serve him a caramel latte.