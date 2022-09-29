Traffords: A Turriff coffee house with everyone in mind

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Traffords: A Turriff coffee house with everyone in mind

By Jamie Wilde
September 29, 2022, 11:45 am
Traffords is top for welcoming coffee in Turriff. Pictured L-R: Gail Mair (barista), Caroline Donald (chef), Grace Christie (barista) and bottom Marjory Chalmers (owner). Pictures by JASON HEDGES.
Traffords is top for welcoming coffee in Turriff. Pictured L-R: Gail Mair (barista), Caroline Donald (chef), Grace Christie (barista) and bottom Marjory Chalmers (owner). Pictures by JASON HEDGES.

It may not be widely known for tourism, but Turriff is an Aberdeenshire town that attracts a whole host of visitors every year.

From cyclists getting the most out of the Scottish outdoors to others heading on whisky trails, Turra is a great stop-off point for many reasons.

And one of the best places to do so is Traffords Coffee House.

Situated on the High Street, this inviting venue is ideal for people of all ages with its quality local coffees, hot chocolates and home bakes that will sort out your hunger in an instant.

Carrot cake and a cappuccino at Traffords. Pictures by Jason Hedges

It’s also a dementia-friendly cafe, with its owner Marjory Chalmers ensuring that everyone feeling welcome at Traffords is at the heart of her operation.

“It’s a real meeting place for people,” says Marjory.

“We’re always interested in newbies to the town and finding out what they’re up to in Turriff – without being too nosey though!

“I also went through a course with dementiaAberdeenshire and we have our badge in the window to show customers with dementia that we can offer support if need be.

“We know our customers well and they like to feel appreciated.”

Decor inside Traffords. Pictures by Jason Hedges

Working with people

Born in Aberdeen, Marjory’s working career has always involved working with other people.

From being a hotel receptionist in the Queen’s Hotel in Aberdeen to later owning her own sunbed shop in Turriff, her varied career has taken her to locations throughout the north-east.

It was while she was in Aberdeen though where she met her husband, and Traffords co-owner, Colin Chalmers.

Marjory Chalmers outside her coffee house. Pictures by Jason Hedges

“It was a blind date in Aberdeen we actually met on!” Marjory laughs.

“One of the girls I worked with at the Queen’s Hotel was going out with Colin’s friend at the time and she decided to set us up on a blind date all those years ago in 1981.

“He only does odd jobs around the cafe as he still works at Morrisons Motors here in Turriff.”

Realising ambitions

Marjory says that owning her own coffee shop was something that she had always wanted to do.

So, when the right place came up at the right time, she grasped the chance.

Marjory enjoys chatting to a variety of different people at Traffords. Pictures by Jason Hedges

“I knew in the back of my mind that I’d always wanted to run a coffee shop,” says Marjory.

“This current premises came up and I knew it was ideal; it’s right in the centre of town, there’s a lovely big window for people to look out of.

“When I first came to Turriff, this place used to be the fish shop, before later being a bookmaker.

“Then eventually I went in and spent around four to five months revamping before opening back in June 2013.”

Traffords

Outside Traffords Coffee House. Pictures by Jason Hedges

When it came to choosing a name for her new venture, a bit of football-based ingenuity came to play.

“With the name Traffords, my husband and I wanted to come up with a one-word name that was easy to remember,” Marjory explains.

“Trafford’s came up because my husband and I both support Manchester United and we’ve stuck with it ever since!”

Red berry Suki tea. Pictures by Jason Hedges

Thankfully, you won’t find coffee served up on a football pitch here though.

Instead, you’ll find a warm environment with plenty of homely food and drink.

Drinks with a difference

“All of our coffee here is Fairtrade sourced Caber Coffee,” says Marjory.

“Our most popular drinks would be our lattes, but our cappuccinos are also requested a lot.

Caber Coffee is a popular attraction at Traffords. Pictures by Jason Hedges

“We’ve also taken fresh stock just recently from Caber Coffee called Spill the Beans Coffee.

“It’s the only coffee in the UK that’s giving donations to mental health charities with proceeds from its sales.

“Every bag we buy, they donate to mental health causes in Aberdeen.

Luxury Hot Chocolate. Pictures by Jason Hedges

“Our luxury hot chocolates are also great and are gluten-free.

“Soft drinks and milkshakes are also available; they go down well with younger customers.”

Fabulous food

Star attractions at Traffords are plentiful when it comes to its food range.

You won’t find pretentious food here – simple yet tasty sandwiches, paninis and a whole host of home bakes and cakes are what customers love most here, according to Marjory.

Carrot Cake. Pictures by Jason Hedges

“Everything is made fresh here on the premises,” says Marjory.

“We’re very popular for our cheese scones. We have these on alongside fruit scones every day and then there’s other special ones too.

“We make a special soup and main dish every day.

Carrot and orange soup with BBQ chicken sandwich, salad and crisps. Pictures by Jason Hedges

“Our traybakes are all made in-house by the girls in the kitchen – I’m more front of house at the cafe rather than the kitchen.

“Then breakfast options, as well as bacon rolls, always get snapped up from customers.

“We do have some gluten-free options too, but it’s not a huge range.”

Fruit scone. Pictures by Jason Hedges.

Tourist hotspot

Locals are integral to the community feel that’s inherent at Traffords.

But Marjory mentions that she’s been amazed with the number of visitors from around the world that she’s welcomed into the café this year.

“We got a lot of visitors to the town from overseas – it amazes me who comes to Turriff,” she says.

Homely decor at Traffords. Pictures by Jason Hedges

“This summer, we’ve had people from Germany, USA, New Zealand, Norway and places within the UK as well.

“We also have a lot of cyclists with Turriff being on the red route #1 cycle route, which goes from up in Shetland right down through Scotland.”

“It’s great to have a blether with people.”

‘We’re really lucky’

With customers being her core focus, Marjory says that she’s grateful for people still continuing to visit the café through difficult times in the last few years.

Tougher times may still lie ahead. But retaining a strong team spirit and enjoying every day is what Marjory intends to pursue in the months ahead.

“We’re a strong team and we all help each other out. I’m very lucky!” Marjory Chalmers. Pictures by Jason Hedges

“I’m very grateful that people are still supporting us through these tough times,” she says.

“I’m happy with where we’re at for the moment and I want the place to keep going as long as we can.

“The team of girls I have working here with me are also amazing.

“We’re a strong team and we all help each other out. I’m very lucky!”

Traffords Coffee House is open from 9am to 4pm Mon-Sat. Pictures by Jason Hedges

A round of questions with Marjory Chalmers of Traffords Coffee House…

Favourite type of coffee?

Cappuccino.

If you were a drink, what would you be and why?

Gin and tonic, because it’s refreshing and satisfying.

What’s in your drinks cabinet at home?

Gin and vodka.

Best coffee and cake pairing?

A latte and carrot cake.

Any secret tips of the hospitality trade?

The customer is always right.

Best food and drink pairing?

Cappuccino and a brie and cranberry panini.

If you were stuck on a desert island, what three drinks would be there with you?

Gin, water and a cappuccino.

You have to serve your favourite superhero or celebrity a drink. Who is it and what do you serve them?

Let’s go for Sir Alex Ferguson with the Traffords name link. I’d serve him a caramel latte.

