Argyll and Bute Council to hear call for swift action on A83 Rest and Be Thankful

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Argyll and Bute Council to hear call for swift action on A83 Rest and Be Thankful

By Louise Glen
September 28, 2022, 6:17 pm
BEAR Scotland - A83 Rest and Be Thankful - Debris on the road following multiple landslips.
BEAR Scotland - A83 Rest and Be Thankful - Debris on the road following multiple landslips.

A motion before Argyll and Bute Council tomorrow will hear a call for the Scottish Government to take swift action on the Rest and Be Thankful.

The A85 Inveraray to Arrochar road has been beset with landslips, or the threat of landslips, for at least a decade – often bringing traffic to a standstill or forcing people to take a long detour.

The road that runs all the way from Campbeltown to Arrochar on Loch Lomond-side is one of only two major routes that takes people in and out of Argyll, and is described as a “strategic route”.

Councillors Robin Currie, the leader of the council and Jim Lynch, leader of the SNP group, working across political divides, will bring the motion calling for ground to be broken on a “new Rest and Be Thankful”.

It calls for the planning, construction and opening of the replacement route within the life of the this Scottish Parliament.

Urgent action

Councillors want to press home the case for “urgent action without delay”.

The motion, under standing order 13, reads: “Let this be the council term where we see a very significant leap forward towards the permanent solution that our communities desperately need to see in use; where we see ground broken on the ‘new Rest and Be Thankful’.

The new project will see an additional catch-pit constructed on A83 Rest and Be Thankful road.
The alternative route on the Rest and Be Thankful.

“Over the past four – at least – council terms, there is one issue which results consistently in unanimity across the council chamber.

“That issue is the need for urgent action at the A83 Rest and Be Thankful, Argyll and Bute’s lifeline in every single aspect of life in this region.

“Over the past decade and more, this council has, in recognition of the absolutely vital importance of the situation, called for action and engaged with government at all levels to press the urgent and utterly vital need for a permanent solution to be identified and, crucially, put in place, as quickly as possible.

“In each new council term, that approach has been reiterated and backed up by action of various forms, including numerous motions to council and committee, extensive ministerial correspondence from council leaders and colleagues, including joint cross-party approaches, and countless discussions at both political and official level.”

The motion refers to a 10,000-signature petition to the Scottish Government in 2012 and another from 400 Argyll and Bute businesses as evidence for the need for change.

While the  motion points to progress in the trunking of the A83 between Kennacraig and Campbeltown, it continued: “The key action though remains; and we remain united in our call, as a new council, for urgent action.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

*****COURT - NO BYLINE PLEASE***** Picture taken - 16th September '22 DO NOT USE UNTIL EVIDENCE GIVEN. Rosemary MacDowell, wife of William (Bill) MacDowell at Inverness High Court.
Agitated, dizzy and 'probably' telling the truth: The point the Renee and Andrew MacRae…
Picture/Ken Macpherson, Inverness. See Copyline story. Copy collect of RENEE MacRAE with 'lover' WILLIAM McDOWELL shortly before her disappearance in November 1976.
Long read: Four decades on, the many twists and turns of the Renee and…
Drugs raids were carried out at various locations across Oban.
Oban police call for every 'small piece of information' to bring drug dealing to…
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 28th September '22 CR0038564 PHOTOGRAPHS UNDER EMBARGO UNTIL POSITIVE CONCLUSION TO WILLIAM MACDOWELL TRIAL AT INVERNESS HIGH COURT. Detective Chief Inspector Brian Geddes of police Scotland addresses the press following the conclusion of the William MacDowell trial at Inverness High Court over the murder of Renee MacRae.
Renee and Andrew MacRae: After a 46-year wait for a murder conviction, officer leading…
Missing man Harry Macdonald.
Coastguard teams join search for missing Skye man Harry Macdonald
Natalie and Neil exhanging their vows with the humanist on Ben Nevis. Photo: Deadline
Couple who met and got engaged on Ben Nevis set off in dark for…
Western Isles Council will administer the fund, which aims to help charities in need swiftly access emergency cash.
Clearer leadership and direction needed at Western Isles Council as watchdog finds financial failings
Parts of the UK are braced for further weather-related trouble amid warnings of high winds and rain
Warnings for heavy rain and strong winds issued across Highlands and Islands
Orkney crime
Could the cost of living crisis see an increase in some crimes? Orkney's interim…
Children near serving line with healthy food in school canteen
Highlands, islands, Moray and Aberdeenshire represented in national school meal award shortlists

More from Press and Journal

Aberchirder Library will be one of the Aberdeenshire libraries offering free computer access. Image: Jason Hedges.
Aberdeenshire Council offers free support to help with cost-of-living crisis
*****COURT - NO BYLINE PLEASE***** Picture taken - 16th September '22 DO NOT USE UNTIL EVIDENCE GIVEN. Rosemary MacDowell, wife of William (Bill) MacDowell at Inverness High Court.
Agitated, dizzy and 'probably' telling the truth: The point the Renee and Andrew MacRae…
Many workers who were made redundant from Stoneywood paper mill attending a special support event today at Altens Hotel.
Agencies and employers gather to support Stoneywood mill workers at an Aberdeen event
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during First Minster's Questions (FMQ's) in the debating chamber of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. Picture date: Thursday September 29, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SCOTLAND Questions. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Nicola Sturgeon says Stoneywood mill collapse 'regrettable' after backlash
Picture/Ken Macpherson, Inverness. See Copyline story. Copy collect of RENEE MacRAE with 'lover' WILLIAM McDOWELL shortly before her disappearance in November 1976.
Long read: Four decades on, the many twists and turns of the Renee and…
Drugs raids were carried out at various locations across Oban.
Oban police call for every 'small piece of information' to bring drug dealing to…

Editor's Picks