Storm Arwen destruction used as chance to ‘enhance and protect natural heritage’ at Crathes Castle

By Lottie Hood
September 28, 2022, 7:55 pm Updated: September 29, 2022, 6:43 am
Storm Arwen Supplied by National Trust for Scotland.
Storm Arwen Supplied by National Trust for Scotland.

Four months of forestry work is set to begin at Crathes Castle to help reinstate trails and increase biodiversity in the area following Storm Arwen damage.

The extensive programme is aimed at tackling the impact of last year’s storms, including Storm Arwen which flattened hundreds of trees on the estate.

It is hoped the works will help restore the woodlands and improve pathways and increase biodiversity.

A number of existing pathways will be closed to protect the public for four months while large machinery is being used.

However, ongoing work is planned in phases to allow access to the majority of the trails on the 530-acre state.

Enhancing and protecting the grounds for future generations

Last winter’s storms caused the damaging or felling of an estimated million trees across Scotland. The north-east however, was hit particularly hard.

Some sites in the north-east lost as much as 60%-70% of tree cover with staff from the National Trust for Scotland (NTS) saying they had “never seen anything like it”.

Around a million trees were blown over in last year’s storms. Supplied by National Trust for Scotland.

The forestry works programme – led by NTS – will include the clearing and restoring of several sites. It will also provide an opportunity to reinstate and increase the prevalence of important plant species within the Banchory estate.

Chris Wardle, garden and designed landscape manager for Aberdeen and Angus, said: “Scottish forests and woodlands are instrumental to our future in tackling climate change and the beautiful, shared heritage of our natural landscapes.

“We all know the impact of industrialisation and commercial forestry in previous centuries.

“In keeping with the bold aims of our new ten-year Nature Beauty and Heritage for Everyone strategy – prioritising sustainability, conservation and engagement – we are turning the destruction of last winter into a chance to reconsider how we manage, enhance and protect our natural heritage for future generations.”

NTS will keep public updated

The ongoing clearance and restoration will have very little impact on those visiting in summer. Image: National Trust for Scotland.

The works are timed to have the least impact on animal breeding seasons and peak summer visit periods.

Visitors are still encouraged to enjoy the remaining trail network on the grounds and the opportunity to spot the different plants and wildlife.

Operations manager for Aberdeenshire South, James Henderson, said they would continue to keep everyone up-to-date.

He said: “The forests of Aberdeenshire are entwined with the history of our properties and the local people – and are one of the highlights for the local community and international visitors alike.

“We will continue to keep everyone best informed, prioritise safety and minimise the impact on our popular trails.

“This is also an opportunity to engage everyone through new trail mapping, interpretation explaining our approach and the wonderful spaces, and to make routes more accessible where possible – especially with the introduction of our new all-terrain wheelchairs.”

