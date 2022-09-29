Scotland’s richest man’s £600,000 loan to Strathnaver Museum saves attraction from crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Scotland’s richest man’s £600,000 loan to Strathnaver Museum saves attraction from crisis

By Iain Grant
September 29, 2022, 11:35 am Updated: September 29, 2022, 11:56 am
land reform Scottish estates
Anders Povlsen's loan has kept the museum on track to reopen next year.

A conservation organisation headed by multi-millionaire Anders Povlsen has stepped up to keep a popular far north coast visitor attraction on track to re-open as scheduled in March of next year.

Strathnaver Museum in Bettyhill, near Tongue, is in the throes of a £2.3 million makeover, which features a new annexe and restoration of the historic B-listed building.

Work started a year ago last September but the project was thrown into jeopardy when a complex anomaly emerged in the title deeds.

That placed the ownership of the museum in doubt, which affected the ability of directors to secure key funding such as support from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Wildland Limited, the conservation company owned by Mr Povlsen, agreed to provide an interest-free unsecured loan of more than £600,000 to the directors of the charity that run the museum.

‘Enormously grateful for support of fellow trustees’

This saw them through while the latter worked to resolve the title deeds issue to the satisfaction of Tain Sheriff Court officers.

The work has meanwhile continued unaffected and the museum remains on schedule to re-open in March.

Strathnaver Museum chairman Tommy Mackay said: “The trustees had been unaware that a clerical oversight made decades ago meant that title to the museum was still registered in the names of its original community trustees and not that of Strathnaver Museum Ltd.

Aerial view of Strathnaver Museum.

“I am enormously grateful for the support of fellow trustees who have managed to resolve the title issue so quickly and to the full satisfaction of legal officers and our core funders.

“The team were particularly concerned that any delay to the ongoing project would have had major repercussions on project delivery due to the unprecedented rise in material costs and the short-term availability of some funding sources.”

Museum’s passion gives backers confidence

Mr Mackay also paid tribute to Wildland’s involvement without which he said there would inevitably been a hold-up in the work programme.

He said: “Without this comfort, we would not be where we are today and may even have had to shelve the much-needed refurbishment project indefinitely,”

Tim Kirkwood chief executive officer of Wildland said: “They were in an extremely difficult position, but their diligence and passion for the project quickly gave us all the confidence we needed to do what we could to help carry them and their contractors over an extremely tricky period.”

Thurso-based O’Brien Construction Ltd are nearing completion of the work on site with new interpretation due to be installed towards the end of next month.

Editor's Picks