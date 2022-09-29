UHI Inverness Graduations: Mother-of-three juggles parenthood and studies to complete psychology degree

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

UHI Inverness Graduations: Mother-of-three juggles parenthood and studies to complete psychology degree

By Lauren Robertson
September 29, 2022, 4:21 pm Updated: September 29, 2022, 4:46 pm
Annie Wilson. Image: UHI Inverness.
Annie Wilson. Image: UHI Inverness.

After marrying and having three children by the age of 21, Annie Wilson decided she wanted to do something for herself in her 30s.

Now aged 41, she has graduated with a first-class honours degree in psychology and won the British Psychological Society Undergraduate Prize for academic achievement.

Mrs Wilson was one of 800 people who attended this year’s graduation ceremony at Eden Court on Thursday.

She said: “I loved the breadth of psychology, there are so many different aspects to it, and it really is the basis of everything it is to be human. ”

Flexibility

The mother-of-three now works as an assistant practitioner in mental health services and is on secondment as a health improvement advisor.

She said: “I quickly discovered while doing the course that aspiring to work in clinical psychology was something I wanted to pursue.”

Her choice to study at UHI Inverness was based on the fact it offered psychology courses online, enabling her to be more flexible with her studies.

“I felt part-time studying was perfect, it allowed me to feel connected to a local learning community whilst still being able to learn remotely,” she said.

Annie Wilson. Image: UHI Inverness.

Nest steps

Contin-based Mrs Wilson praised the team at the university for their support, which she personally felt the benefit of during her time there.

She said: “The tutors were always very responsive to any emails or questions and very approachable. A couple of years ago I was going through a very difficult time in my personal life, and I really appreciated the support I was given by my personal academic tutor.”

The next step for Mrs Wilson is applying for a doctorate in clinical psychology.

