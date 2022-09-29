Commercial and comms manager Jillian Owen named UK manager at Apache

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Commercial and comms manager Jillian Owen named UK manager at Apache

By Allister Thomas
September 29, 2022, 4:26 pm
Jillian Owen has been named the new UK Apache country manager. Pictured aside the Beryl Alpha platform. Supplied by Apache
Jillian Owen has been named the new UK Apache country manager. Pictured aside the Beryl Alpha platform. Supplied by Apache

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Business

James Watt has been awarded £600,000 compensation after court ruled in his favour. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Brewdog boss 'overwhelmed by support' after being awarded £600k in court win against online…
Many mortgage deals are vanishing from the market.
How do I get a good mortgage deal now interest rates are rising?
The pound has fallen against the dollar. Image: Shutterstock
Should I worry about the value of the pound? How the fall in Sterling…
Chris O'Brien of Nevis Range is Highland Business Award finalist for Business Leader of the Year
Nevis Range head to Inverness as a nominee for Highland Business Awards
Serica's Bruce platform.
North Sea operator Serica Energy reports £194.5 million in profits as household bills soar
Edinbane Lodge
Isle of Skye's Edinbane Lodge is the first venue in Highlands to be awarded…
Loganair plane landing at Barra Airport
Work begins on £1.5million terminal improvements at world famous Barra Airport
ship in Orkney Harbours (Gregg Mortimer in Kirkwall Bay)
Why Orkney Harbour could hold the key to net zero
Financial Inclusion for Scotland chairman Stephen Pearson and Scotcash chief executive Sharon MacPherson.
Your Money: New organisation launched to tackle financial exclusion in Scotland
Paul Gibson, Granite Financial Planning.
Your Money: Why are interest rates going up?

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Renee MacRae murder trial Picture shows; Renee and Gordon MacRae. n/A. Supplied by N/A Date; Unknown
Estranged husband of Renee MacRae 'pleased that justice has been seen to be done'…
Brewdog ellon
Brewdog served with HSE improvement notice following three safety breaches
Melissa and Mark Hamilton are fundraising for St Andrew’s Children’s Society. Image: Melissa Hamilton.
'They helped us form a forever family': Aberdeen couple to run a marathon for…
Jack Sanders (14) heads in the winner for Kilmarnock against Ayr United last season. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers add defender Jack Sanders on loan from Kilmarnock
mobile speed camera
Driver caught doing 100mph was one of 500 flouting Drumoak's 30mph zone
nuffield health aberdeen
Nuffield Health to close all spa pools due to 'considerable' rise in energy prices

Editor's Picks