Commercial and comms manager Jillian Owen named UK manager at Apache By Allister Thomas September 29, 2022, 4:26 pm Jillian Owen has been named the new UK Apache country manager. Pictured aside the Beryl Alpha platform. Supplied by Apache [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Business Brewdog boss 'overwhelmed by support' after being awarded £600k in court win against online… How do I get a good mortgage deal now interest rates are rising? Should I worry about the value of the pound? How the fall in Sterling… Nevis Range head to Inverness as a nominee for Highland Business Awards North Sea operator Serica Energy reports £194.5 million in profits as household bills soar Isle of Skye's Edinbane Lodge is the first venue in Highlands to be awarded… Work begins on £1.5million terminal improvements at world famous Barra Airport Why Orkney Harbour could hold the key to net zero Your Money: New organisation launched to tackle financial exclusion in Scotland Your Money: Why are interest rates going up? More from Press and Journal Estranged husband of Renee MacRae 'pleased that justice has been seen to be done'… Brewdog served with HSE improvement notice following three safety breaches 'They helped us form a forever family': Aberdeen couple to run a marathon for… Cove Rangers add defender Jack Sanders on loan from Kilmarnock Driver caught doing 100mph was one of 500 flouting Drumoak's 30mph zone Nuffield Health to close all spa pools due to 'considerable' rise in energy prices Editor's Picks Guilty: Pensioner murdered secret lover Renee MacRae and their toddler son Andrew, jury decides Long read: Four decades on, the many twists and turns of the Renee and Andrew MacRae case Man accused of murdering Aberdeen mum Jill Barclay back in court Nicola Sturgeon says Stoneywood mill collapse ‘regrettable’ after backlash Exclusive: Man in Iron Maiden T-shirt could be key to solving cheese wire murder of Aberdeen taxi driver Unite members across Scotland vote to accept council pay deal to end strikes