Oban police call for every ‘small piece of information’ to bring drug dealing to an end in the town

Police in Oban have arrested five people following a County Lines drugs operation – but want to do more to tackle the issue in the town.

Officers are planning to distribute leaflets and put up posters around the town in a bid to get every piece of information from members of the public to disrupt criminals.

Oban Community Council has described the town’s drug problem as “mission impossible” and has even called for housing associations to evict tenants who are drug dealing.

Police have now raided various properties across the town, including on Quarry Road. Five people were arrested, and at least one person has appeared in court on drug-related charges.

The raids formed part of Operation Bullfrog, which is running across Argyll, as part of a County Lines crackdown.

The nationwide campaign aims to stop drug dealers from larger cities in England expanding into smaller towns, like Oban, Peterhead and Fraserburgh.

Often, criminals force vulnerable people to get involved – often by taking over their home, known as “cuckooing”.

Detective Sergeant Peter MacMillan said: “We are aware of county lines activity in the Oban area and the damaging effect that cuckooing has on local communities.

“We are working hard to ensure Argyll is a hostile environment for those who want to engage in criminal activity.

Public has a key role to play

“The public has a key role to play and we rely on their cooperation and support. It helps us when we know what is happening in your area.

“Have you noticed anything unusual, do you think a vulnerable person is being exploited?

“When these criminals are operating, there are certain indicators which suggest premises are being used for this purpose and there are a number of signs to look out for.

“Are lots of different people visiting the property at odd times of day and night?

“Has there been an increase in cars pulling up to that property for short periods of time, are the curtains or blinds closed all the time?

“Any small piece of information could prove to be significant.”

Over the coming days, officers will be distributing leaflets and posters in and around Oban to raise awareness of this matter and highlight to members of the public how they can help police.

If anyone thinks this is happening in their area, they should call 101.

‘People should be evicted’

This week, Oban Community Council called on police and housing associations to do more to support people who are caught up with having drug dealers living on their streets or close.

At a meeting on Monday night, Neil MacIntyre, the community council chairman-elect, said: “The ongoing problem – especially in Quarry Road in Oban – is unbelievable. It seems like mission impossible to protect those people who are not using drugs from those who have an endless stream of people into their stairwells every day.

“We know certain areas are known for it.”

He added: “I can not see anything being done about it. I understand there were only two evictions in the last year in Argyll.

“If someone is drug dealing from a housing association property they should be evicted.”