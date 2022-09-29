Oban police call for every ‘small piece of information’ to bring drug dealing to an end in the town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Oban police call for every ‘small piece of information’ to bring drug dealing to an end in the town

By Louise Glen
September 29, 2022, 3:27 pm Updated: September 29, 2022, 3:36 pm
Drugs raids were carried out at various locations across Oban.
Drugs raids were carried out at various locations across Oban.

Police in Oban have arrested five people following a County Lines drugs operation – but want to do more to tackle the issue in the town.

Officers are planning to distribute leaflets and put up posters around the town in a bid to get every piece of information from members of the public to disrupt criminals.

Oban Community Council has described the town’s drug problem as “mission impossible” and has even called for housing associations to evict tenants who are drug dealing.

Police have now raided various properties across the town, including on Quarry Road. Five people were arrested, and at least one person has appeared in court on drug-related charges.

The raids formed part of Operation Bullfrog, which is running across Argyll, as part of a County Lines crackdown.

The nationwide campaign aims to stop drug dealers from larger cities in England expanding into smaller towns, like Oban, Peterhead and Fraserburgh.

Often, criminals force vulnerable people to get involved – often by taking over their home, known as “cuckooing”.

Detective Sergeant Peter MacMillan said: “We are aware of county lines activity in the Oban area and the damaging effect that cuckooing has on local communities.

“We are working hard to ensure Argyll is a hostile environment for those who want to engage in criminal activity.

Oban police station on Albany Street.

Public has a key role to play

“The public has a key role to play and we rely on their cooperation and support. It helps us when we know what is happening in your area.

“Have you noticed anything unusual, do you think a vulnerable person is being exploited?

“When these criminals are operating, there are certain indicators which suggest premises are being used for this purpose and there are a number of signs to look out for.

“Are lots of different people visiting the property at odd times of day and night?

“Has there been an increase in cars pulling up to that property for short periods of time, are the curtains or blinds closed all the time?

“Any small piece of information could prove to be significant.”

Over the coming days, officers will be distributing leaflets and posters in and around Oban to raise awareness of this matter and highlight to members of the public how they can help police.

If anyone thinks this is happening in their area, they should call 101.

‘People should be evicted’

This week, Oban Community Council called on police and housing associations to do more to support people who are caught up with having drug dealers living on their streets or close.

At a meeting on Monday night, Neil MacIntyre, the community council chairman-elect, said: “The ongoing problem – especially in Quarry Road in Oban – is unbelievable. It seems like mission impossible to protect those people who are not using drugs from those who have an endless stream of people into their stairwells every day.

“We know certain areas are known for it.”

He added: “I can not see anything being done about it. I understand there were only two evictions in the last year in Argyll.

“If someone is drug dealing from a housing association property they should be evicted.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Picture by SANDY McCOOK 29th September '22 William (Bill) MacDowell arrives at Inverness High Court this morning as the Jury are sent out to consider their verdict in the case.
The moment of justice: Cries of relief from Renee MacRae's family while her killer…
railways lines
Five north and north-east railway lines face speed restrictions as heavy rain and strong…
Joint Warrior
UK's largest war games to start off Scotland's coast next month
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Renee MacRae murder trial Picture shows; Renee and Gordon MacRae. n/A. Supplied by N/A Date; Unknown
Estranged husband of Renee MacRae 'pleased that justice has been seen to be done'…
Friends and family pay tribute to Philippa Grant at her funeral .
Friends and family say farewell to Philippa Grant, countess, community activist and 'enthusiasm on…
Daniel MacIntyre of The View and Mantrap says he may have to stop selling Oban whisky. Picture by Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Oban pub 'may have to stop selling' the town's whisky due to rising costs
Image still of Ben Larg from Martyn Robertson's surfing documentary, Ride the Wave
'Ride the Wave' documentary on record-breaking teen surfer, Ben Larg, hits cinema screens
Members of the Tighean Innse Gall team. Image: Tighean Innse Gall.
Western Isles charity awarded £165,000 to help vulnerable families this winter
UHI Inverness graduates celebrating at Eden Court. Image: UHI Inverness
IN FULL: All the graduates celebrating at UHI Inverness today
Annie Wilson. Image: UHI Inverness.
UHI Inverness Graduations: Mother-of-three juggles parenthood and studies to complete psychology degree

More from Press and Journal

The proposal is based in the Raigmore area of the city. Image: Highland Council
New bus and emergency service connection proposed to ease congestion around Raigmore
Connor Barron during pre-season training at Cormack Park.
Aberdeen boost as Connor Barron set to return for New Firm derby next weekend
Roddy MacGregor in action for Caley Thistle.
Caley Thistle duo are on comeback trail, Billy Dodds reveals
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 29th September '22 William (Bill) MacDowell arrives at Inverness High Court this morning as the Jury are sent out to consider their verdict in the case.
The moment of justice: Cries of relief from Renee MacRae's family while her killer…
Huntly FC manager Allan Hale. (Image: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media)
Highland League: Allan Hale delighted as Huntly sign Callum Murray on two-year deal from…
Great Northern Road is closed near Smithfield Lane. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Section of Great Northern Road closed following a motorbike crash

Editor's Picks