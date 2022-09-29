Long read: Four decades on, the many twists and turns of the Renee and Andrew MacRae case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Long read: Four decades on, the many twists and turns of the Renee and Andrew MacRae case

By Stuart Findlay
September 29, 2022, 3:28 pm Updated: September 29, 2022, 7:14 pm
Bill MacDowell and Renee MacRae together at a function in 1976, shortly before her disappearance. Picture by Ken Macpherson
Bill MacDowell and Renee MacRae together at a function in 1976, shortly before her disappearance. Picture by Ken Macpherson

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Inverness

Bill MacDowell and Renee MacRae together at a function in 1976, shortly before her disappearance. Picture by Ken Macpherson
New bus and emergency service connection proposed to ease congestion around Raigmore
Bill MacDowell and Renee MacRae together at a function in 1976, shortly before her disappearance. Picture by Ken Macpherson
The moment of justice: Cries of relief from Renee MacRae's family while her killer…
Bill MacDowell and Renee MacRae together at a function in 1976, shortly before her disappearance. Picture by Ken Macpherson
Estranged husband of Renee MacRae 'pleased that justice has been seen to be done'…
Bill MacDowell and Renee MacRae together at a function in 1976, shortly before her disappearance. Picture by Ken Macpherson
Agitated, dizzy and 'probably' telling the truth: The point the Renee and Andrew MacRae…
Bill MacDowell and Renee MacRae together at a function in 1976, shortly before her disappearance. Picture by Ken Macpherson
After a 46-year wait for a murder conviction, officer leading Renee and Andrew MacRae…
Bill MacDowell and Renee MacRae together at a function in 1976, shortly before her disappearance. Picture by Ken Macpherson
Guilty: Pensioner murdered secret lover Renee MacRae and their toddler son Andrew, jury decides
merkinch boardwalk
Have your say on proposals for Merkinch Local Nature Reserve
Bill MacDowell and Renee MacRae together at a function in 1976, shortly before her disappearance. Picture by Ken Macpherson
Jury in Renee MacRae murder trial retires to consider verdict
Bill MacDowell and Renee MacRae together at a function in 1976, shortly before her disappearance. Picture by Ken Macpherson
Ness Castle pupils cook up community spirit at temporary home from home
Bill MacDowell and Renee MacRae together at a function in 1976, shortly before her disappearance. Picture by Ken Macpherson
Renee MacRae murder accused's defence tells jury allegations against client 'so grotesque it is…

More from Press and Journal

Bill MacDowell and Renee MacRae together at a function in 1976, shortly before her disappearance. Picture by Ken Macpherson
New bus and emergency service connection proposed to ease congestion around Raigmore
Connor Barron during pre-season training at Cormack Park.
Aberdeen boost as Connor Barron set to return for New Firm derby next weekend
Bill MacDowell and Renee MacRae together at a function in 1976, shortly before her disappearance. Picture by Ken Macpherson
Caley Thistle duo are on comeback trail, Billy Dodds reveals
Bill MacDowell and Renee MacRae together at a function in 1976, shortly before her disappearance. Picture by Ken Macpherson
The moment of justice: Cries of relief from Renee MacRae's family while her killer…
Bill MacDowell and Renee MacRae together at a function in 1976, shortly before her disappearance. Picture by Ken Macpherson
Highland League: Allan Hale delighted as Huntly sign Callum Murray on two-year deal from…
Bill MacDowell and Renee MacRae together at a function in 1976, shortly before her disappearance. Picture by Ken Macpherson
Section of Great Northern Road closed following a motorbike crash

Editor's Picks