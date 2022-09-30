Podcast and video claim police have new lead in Alistair Wilson doorstep murder case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Podcast and video claim police have new lead in Alistair Wilson doorstep murder case

By Louise Glen
September 30, 2022, 1:49 pm Updated: September 30, 2022, 7:03 pm
Graphic showing Alistair Wilson surrounded by collage of police officers searching for clues.
Alistair Wilson was shot on his doorstep in Nairn in 2004. Image: DC Thomson.

A BBC Scotland podcast will allege police have a new suspect in the Alistair Wilson case.

The banker was shot dead on his doorstep in Nairn in 2004, and despite a huge investigation the culprit has never been caught.

Earlier this year, police flew to Canada to quiz former hotelier Andy Burnett about a planning application Mr Wilson formally objected to in the days before his death.

And now the presenter of a BBC Scotland podcast has suggested police want to speak to a man listed as one of Mr Burnett’s friends on social media.

Presenter Fiona Walker, who hosts the Doorstep Murder podcast, said the man worked for the emergency services at the time of the murder on November 28 2004.

Mr Wilson, 30, was shot on his doorstep in Nairn. He had been bathing his children when his wife called him to the front door to speak to a man who had asked for him by name.

He was then handed a blue envelope with the name “Paul” on it. He left the doorstep but went back to it, when he was shot and killed.

A new video has also been released this week.

Alistair Wilson with his son Andrew.

Claims new ‘suspect’ had guns in his home

BBC Scotland claim the police are now interested in a “specific individual”, someone not previously identified in the case.

Up until recently, police said it was difficult to find a motive. In April, they said they believe the answer to the murder lies within Mr Wilson’s personal life, and was not connected to his job with the Bank of Scotland.

At around the time of his death, Mr Wilson had objected to a decking area at the Havelock Hotel, across the road from his home.

Police spoke to the then owner, Mr Burnett, now 55, at his home in Nova Scotia in February this year.

They also revised the age description of the killer, to someone as young as 20 at the time of the murder.

On Friday’s BBC Scotland Good Morning Scotland, Ms Walker said: “So, there is a man there police is trying are to find out about, he was 20 at the time of the murder. He lived in Nairn. He is connected to Andy Burnett on social media, this man appears to have worked for the emergency services.

“Speaking to people who knew him at the time, they said he kept guns in the house in a locked gun safe as you would be required to do under a firearms licence.”

She continued: “It is worth noting that shooting and clay pigeon shooting is not an unusual pastime in rural areas around Nairn.

The house and doorstep where Mr Wilson died. Picture Andrew Duke, November 29, 2004

‘Committed’ to answers

“One person who knew him said he was a decent guy and he certainly wasn’t stalky, which was another part of the description of the killer.

“The police are not commenting on any details of the murder at the moment, and specifically they will not say if there are any suspects in the case.”

Ms Walker said the guilty verdict in the Renee MacRae trial yesterday “must give the [Wilson] family hope of an outcome in this case”.

We asked police if they had any new suspects in the case.

Detective Superintendent Graeme Mackie said: “The investigation into the murder of Alistair Wilson is active and we continue to investigate any new information we receive.

“It cannot be stressed often enough that this crime has left a family devastated and Police Scotland is committed to finding the answers for them and bringing the offender to justice.”

He added: “Anyone with information that could help our investigation can contact the inquiry team through 101 or email scdholmesaberdeen@scotland.police.uk”

Editor's Picks