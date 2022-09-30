Water tanker crashes into Ardrishaig flats

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A water tanker crashed into a block of flats in Ardrishiag.

The incident occurred at around 1.50pm on Friday when the tanker veered off the A83 Lochgilphead to Tarbert road near Chalmers Street.

It crashed through the brick wall and into the front gardens of a block of flats, with heavy damage caused to the tanker’s cab.

Nobody has been injured.

CLEAR✅⌚ 20:07#A83 Ardrishaig The carriageway is now

OPEN✅

but remains restricted Temporary traffic lights remains in place#TakeCare on approach and #DriveSafe@NWTrunkRoads — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) September 30, 2022

Images on social media show the brick wall destroyed and the front of the cab caved in with its windscreen cracked.

The A83 was closed in both directions for about five hours with officers at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a crash involving one vehicle on Chalmers Street, A83, Ardrishaig, around 1.50pm on Friday, September 30.

“There are no reports of any injuries.”