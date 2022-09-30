Lorry driver killed in crash with another HGV on A9 near Carrbridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lorry driver killed in crash with another HGV on A9 near Carrbridge

By Ross Hempseed
September 30, 2022, 6:50 pm Updated: September 30, 2022, 7:06 pm
HGV crash
HGV driver Alan Jones died following a crash with another HGV near Carrbridge. Image Sandy McCook/Police Scotland.

A lorry driver has died in a crash involving another HGV near Carrbridge.

Emergency services were called to the A9 Inverness to Perth road, between Carrbridge and the Slochd summit, at about 4.15am today.

Police have now confirmed one of the lorry drivers, 64-year-old Alan Jones, from Inverness, died at the scene.

The 56-year-old driver of the other lorry was taken by ambulance to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, but was released after treatment.

The road has been shut for most of the day between Inverness and Carrbridge to allow collision inspectors to examine the scene.

Police are appealing to be public to help with their ongoing inquiries.

Sergeant Alasdair Mackay, from the road policing unit, said: “My thoughts are with Alan’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened or anyone in the area around the time who saw the HGVs prior to the crash to please contact us.

“Likewise, anyone with dash cam footage of the A9 around the time of the incident, please review it and get in touch with us if you think you’ve captured anything relevant.”

The A9 remains closed between Slochd and Carrbridge following the crash, which involved two HGVs. Picture: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Major response

Three fire crews were called to the scene, along with special resource units including the heavy rescue unit at about 4.30am today.

A fire spokesman said: “At 4.30am operations control mobilised three appliances and special resources to assist emergency service partners at an incident on the A9, south of the Slochd summit.”

Motorists travelling along the route face a 65-mile diversion, after the original 18-mile route was altered.

Vehicles were previously being diverted away from the crash site through Dulnain Bridge and back onto the A9 trunk road, north of Carrbridge.

However, all traffic is now being diverted away from the A9 and directed east towards Grantown and the A96 Elgin to Inverness road.

It is understood this is due to the number of HGVs using a weak bridge on the earlier diversion.

