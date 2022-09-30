Lorry driver killed in crash with another HGV on A9 near Carrbridge

A lorry driver has died in a crash involving another HGV near Carrbridge.

Emergency services were called to the A9 Inverness to Perth road, between Carrbridge and the Slochd summit, at about 4.15am today.

Police have now confirmed one of the lorry drivers, 64-year-old Alan Jones, from Inverness, died at the scene.

The 56-year-old driver of the other lorry was taken by ambulance to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, but was released after treatment.

The road has been shut for most of the day between Inverness and Carrbridge to allow collision inspectors to examine the scene.

Police are appealing to be public to help with their ongoing inquiries.

Sergeant Alasdair Mackay, from the road policing unit, said: “My thoughts are with Alan’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened or anyone in the area around the time who saw the HGVs prior to the crash to please contact us.

“Likewise, anyone with dash cam footage of the A9 around the time of the incident, please review it and get in touch with us if you think you’ve captured anything relevant.”

Major response

Three fire crews were called to the scene, along with special resource units including the heavy rescue unit at about 4.30am today.

A fire spokesman said: “At 4.30am operations control mobilised three appliances and special resources to assist emergency service partners at an incident on the A9, south of the Slochd summit.”

Motorists travelling along the route face a 65-mile diversion, after the original 18-mile route was altered.

Vehicles were previously being diverted away from the crash site through Dulnain Bridge and back onto the A9 trunk road, north of Carrbridge.

However, all traffic is now being diverted away from the A9 and directed east towards Grantown and the A96 Elgin to Inverness road.

It is understood this is due to the number of HGVs using a weak bridge on the earlier diversion.