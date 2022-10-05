External Audit shows progress being made on previous problems faced Orkney and Shetland Valuation Joint Board

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

External Audit shows progress being made on previous problems faced Orkney and Shetland Valuation Joint Board

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
October 5, 2022, 11:45 am
Orkney and Shetland Valuation
To go with story by Andrew Stewart. What's next for the valuation Joint board? Picture shows; Orkney and Shetland Valuation Joint Board sign. Kirkwall, Orkney. Andrew Stewart/DCT Media Date; Unknown

The chairman of the Orkney and Shetland Valuation Joint Board has said the progress being made is “heartening”, but has warned that the members can’t become complacent.

Board chairman and Shetland Councillor Stephen Leask also alluded to the tumultuous state the board had found itself in previously.

Following the presentation of a positive audit of the board’s governance by auditors Deloitte LLP, Mr Leask gave praise for the progress that had been made.

He said: “The words used by (the auditors) are very heartening to hear with regards to what we know happened previously.

“We can see progress being made.

“But, I don’t think we can be complacent. We have to completely move forward as a board.

“I have full confidence we can do that because of the talents we have on board.”

The audit report showed that progress has been made on a number of issues that had plagued the VJB.

Pleased with progress

Notably, the external auditors said governance was no longer being classed as a “major concern” or a “significant risk”.

Deloitte are happy that the nine recommendations they made had either been dealt with or were being dealt with.

They also said they were happy with the board’s development of a medium-term financial plan and workforce plan.

These plans would leave a funding gap of between £93,000 and £100,000.
Deloitte were also pleased with other areas which had been judged risks.

Mr Leask said he was happy with how often the words “happy” or “pleased” appeared in Deloitte’s report.

The VJB’s chairman’s positive comments came after similar words from Orkney councillor John Ross Scott.

The Orkney councillor said:” We’re making progress and I’m glad about that.

“After all we’ve been through. It’s a very upbeat report.”

Assessor of the Orkney and Shetland Valuation Joint Board Darryl Rae with board chairman, Stephen Leask. Image: Andrew Stewart / DCT

This is certainly a change in tone from back in 2020. At that time, Mr Scott’s name was among six resignations from the board.

This was brought about due to actions taken to find a new assessor, as the previous assessor headed for retirement.

Without an assessor, the board would have been unable to carry out its function – looking after the valuation roll and the council tax valuation lists for the two council areas.

The actions taken resulted in outgoing assessor Dennis Stevenson having his hourly rate of pay increase 400% over five years.

When all was said and done, these actions resulted in a damning audit from Deloitte, which said the VJB leadership had overstepped its authority and behaved “unlawfully.”

Shetland councillor Stephen Leask took up the chairmanship of the Orkney and Shetland Valuation Joint Board following last May’s election.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Former Western Isles councillor Neil Beaton. Photo: Susy Macaulay
Tributes to former North Uist and Benbecula councillor Neil Beaton
To go with story by David Mackay. Shetland house Halloween artwork Picture shows; Shetland house Halloween artwork. Shetland. Shetland News Shetland News Date; Unknown
Abandoned Shetland home turned into house of horrors with Halloween artwork
Councillors have given the green light to Grantown-on-Spey church redesign. Picture: Sandy McCook
'It's hardly St Giles' Cathedral': Councillors defy planners and allow modern revamp of Grantown-on-Spey…
Disney's production designer for Star Wars says Cruachan Dam looks like Darth Vadar's mask.
Was this the real reason the Highlands was chosen as a Star Wars location?
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Ogilvy demanded money with a knife and made off on BMX Picture shows; Jack Ogilvy Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; 04/10/2022
BMX bandit pulled knife on women and demanded money
The warning of strong winds across the north and north-east has been removed overnight. Image: Pauline Collie.
Met Office withdraws today's weather warning but strong winds and rain still cause disruption
Finstown traffic
Orkney council hits the brakes on Finstown speed limit proposals
Gordon & MacPhail sales director David King.
David King: Must UK sales of Scotch continue to suffer from mum and dad…
Strong winds are forecast across Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands on Wednesday morning. Picture by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Met Office issued yellow warning for strong winds across north and north-east
Picture by SANDY McCOOK various dates CR00 William (Bill) MacDowell arrives at the High Court in Inverness during his trial for the murder of Renee MacRae in 1976. Accompanying him is his wife Rosemary.
Renee MacRae killer Bill MacDowell intends to appeal his murder conviction, his lawyer confirms

Most Read

1
Lynne Gillan and her partner Malcolm Watson who own Nooks and Crannies, an award winning tearoom in Fraserburgh. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
A cracking apple pie, afternoon tea and loyal customers: How a Fraserburgh tearoom was…
2
Sarah Hawcutt.
Drink-driver confronted by members of public was almost SEVEN times limit
3
Jackie Hauley, left. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Carer took and shared photos of nursing home residents naked and using toilet
4
Albert Damean leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media.
Aberdeen clubber’s vicious revenge attack on man who tried to calm late-night disturbance
5
BUSINESS PIC - Walkers shortbread, Aberlour. James Walker. Picture by Gordon Lennox 12/11/2014
Sir Jim Walker on profits, costs and the former goalie now at the helm…
6
Jeremy Clarkson at the sign for his farm shop. Image: Amazon Prime.
Jeremy Clarkson visits BrewDog in Ellon after launching own brewing brand
7
Shell CEO Ben van Beurden. Image: Polaris Images
Shell boss has ‘flung open a door on windfall tax’
8
Picture by SANDY McCOOK various dates CR00 William (Bill) MacDowell arrives at the High Court in Inverness during his trial for the murder of Renee MacRae in 1976. Accompanying him is his wife Rosemary.
Renee MacRae killer Bill MacDowell intends to appeal his murder conviction, his lawyer confirms
9
Could Captain Scarlet be the man/agent/puppet to save Union Street? P&J and Evening Express readers think the planned halo lights above the Granite Mile look like his fearsome enemies, the Mysterons. Image: Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock/Aberdeen City Council
Readers react: Union Street designs spark calls for Captain Scarlet to stave off alien…
10
Glen Still took sharp bends in the opposing lane and sped through a school zone.
‘Immature’ driver raced through school zone and lost control of car

More from Press and Journal

Anti-fracking demonstrators hold up a banner as Prime Minister Liz Truss delivers her keynote speech at the Conservative Party annual conference in Birmingham.
Truss speech at Tory conference targeted by anti-fracking protestors
The Apache-run Beryl Alpha platform.
300 workers vote for strikes across dozens of North Sea assets
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Jail for 'family men' caught with £900,000 cocaine haul in Highlands
Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has said Conservative-run councils won't introduce the Workplace Parking Levy
Douglas Ross says potential Conservative leadership rivals should step up or own anonymous comments
: CR0038519 Stoneywood Paper Mill Stoneywood paper mill has been closed with immediate effect resulting in the loss of more than 400 jobs. Pictured is: the entrance to the paper mill ++++ Compulsory Credit Paul Glendell ++++ Picture by Paul Glendell /2022
Administrators for Stoneywood mill step up hunt for buyer with 'urgent' appeal
Former Western Isles councillor Neil Beaton. Photo: Susy Macaulay
Tributes to former North Uist and Benbecula councillor Neil Beaton

Editor's Picks