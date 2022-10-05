People near and far invited to Oban Winter Festival

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The organisers of Oban Winter Festival have confirmed it will be hosting its annual event this year in the west coast town.

Inviting people from near and far to come to the town to experience a warm welcome and to help beat the “winter blues,” a programme of events will take place from November 18 to 27.

Described as a festival with something for people of all ages, organisers said the event “is the chance to see why the west of Scotland really is the best of Scotland”.

Myths and legends

This year the theme of the popular annual event is myths and legends.

Established in 2011, and run by a group of volunteers, the festival programme is packed with events for children and adults.

Organisers host a reindeer parade, craft markets, shopping experiences, sound and light shows, food and drink tastings, and cultural and family events.

This year the festival highlights include:

Reindeer Parade

Is that the sound of sleigh bells you hear?

A much-loved fixture of this festival is the annual reindeer parade, where Santa and an adorable crew of four-legged helpers make their way through the streets of Oban pulling a traditional sled.

The event draws into the heart of the town at Station Square.

This family favourite draws large crowds without fail.

Families can also enjoy fairground rides that visit the town especially for the event.

Winter Woods

This special night-time event is the opportunity to embrace the magic of Glencruitten Woods with spectacular illuminations and music.

The woodland estate boasts impressive conifers and the magical Cathedral of Trees.

The cathedral is a memorial to those who perished in the First World War, a living memorial to the enduring spirit of hope and regrowth.

The evening activity is the chance to see traditional folk tales being brought to life as well as nature-inspired crafts.

Local craft markets

The wares and produce of local artisans and food producers line the many stalls, with markets taking place in the likes of the local distillery, a Victorian school building and a historic hotel.

Organisers say it is the perfect opportunity to pick up a stocking filler or two, and chat to the region’s crafters and makers.

The full Oban Winter Festival programme will be available at the group’s website: obanwinterfestival.com.