‘People will die this winter’ trade unionists to protest against cost of living crisis in Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

‘People will die this winter’ trade unionists to protest against cost of living crisis in Highlands

By Louise Glen
October 5, 2022, 8:36 pm
Striking workers in Inverness. Supplied by Robert Woolley.
Striking workers in Inverness. Supplied by Robert Woolley.

Trade unionists have given a stark warning that people will die if employers don’t take seriously the cost of living crisis.

Workers in the Highlands are planning a rally against the rising costs of fuel, food and other living expenses at the Spectrum Centre in Inverness.

The rally, on Saturday October 15, will hear from speakers who say the cost of living has become completely unaffordable, with costs skyrocketing.

Workers have been hit hard

Sean Robertson, GMB Scotland representative in NHS Highland, said: “Workers in the NHS have been hit especially hard by the cost of living crisis.

“A decade of unnecessary and politically motivated austerity including pay restraint, means that NHS wages were already 20% lower in real terms than in 2010.

As costs rise, pay packets have not kept up with rises in household bills.

“This situation cannot continue if we want a sustainable NHS, or economically viable jobs in the service.

“Health workers love the NHS and the ideals it stands for.

“That’s why we in GMB and all the other NHS unions have to fight back both by voting for strike action and by taking to the streets and demonstrating our opposition to the devastating consequences of the anti-worker, pro big business and economically illiterate economic policies of this reactionary government and all mainstream political parties who refuse to stand up for workers.”

He added: “Workers across all sectors need to unite to fight back against capitalism’s cost of living crisis and build a future fit for workers and communities to thrive.”

Conor Cheyne, a Scotrail employee and RMT Scottish youth officer and Inverness assistant branch secretary, said: “The cost of living crisis continues to affect every working class person in this country.

“RMT members across the UK have been striking not only for pay to keep up with ever growing costs but to protect their industries following the likes of Uber and Just Eat into the gig economy.”

Lauren Pyott, a living rent activist and BECTU member said: “Workers up and down the country are rightly demanding higher wages to meet soaring inflation.

“But when the majority of your wages go on extortionate rent, this still leaves workers in a dire situation. Many people have been contemplating a choice between eating or heating their homes this winter.”

People ‘will die’ this winter

People will die this winter because they will have to choose between heating and eating, the campaigners say.

Workers on the railway, postal service, refuse collection and in colleges have all been on strike in recent months, but many more are balloting, such as teachers and health care workers.

The rally will take place at 1pm on Saturday October 15, in the Spectrum Centre by the bus station in Inverness city centre.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Inverness

Home Bargains at the Beach Boulevard Retail Park.
Home Bargains to close all of its north and north-east stores on Boxing Day…
Extinction Rebellion protest at the Sir Duncan Rice Library Aberdeen University Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Extinction Rebellion bus pulls into Inverness this weekend
Grant was unsure if he could continue as a bartender.
Meet the teetotal Inverness bartender inspiring others to quit alcohol for Sober October
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Among the many threads that spun out of the Renee MacRae murder trial, her possible involvement with a man with a 'Mexican moustache' was one of the most surreal. Picture shows; A photofit of a man with a 'Mexican moustache' and Renee MacRae's BMW car.. Inverness. Supplied by DC Thomson/Crown Office Date; 1976
Who was 'the man with the Mexican moustache'? The Renee MacRae case theory that…
Picture by SANDY McCOOK various dates CR00 William (Bill) MacDowell arrives at the High Court in Inverness during his trial for the murder of Renee MacRae in 1976. Accompanying him is his wife Rosemary.
Renee MacRae killer Bill MacDowell intends to appeal his murder conviction, his lawyer confirms
Nessieland and the Loch Ness Lodge Hotel have gone up for sale. Image: Googlemaps.
Loch Ness Lodge Hotel and Nessieland goes on the market for £2.5 million
Musician Tony Romaine had a devastating stroke six weeks ago. Image: Tony Romaine/ Facebook.
Highland singer Tony Romaine vows to get back behind microphone after devastating stroke
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Howells and Mulroy pled guilty to charges following a homophobic attack in Inverness City Centre Picture shows; Thomas Howells Ian Mulroy. Inverness Sheriff Court. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 27/09/2022
Soldiers facing custody for homophobic attack after night out
Charlie Williamson and daughter-in-law Donna on a visit to the military tattoo in Edinburgh in 2014.
Charlie Williamson obituary: Popular Highlander who made Montrose his family home
*****COURT - NO BYLINE PLEASE***** Picture taken - 16th September '22 DO NOT USE UNTIL EVIDENCE GIVEN. Rosemary MacDowell, wife of William (Bill) MacDowell at Inverness High Court.
Wife of Renee MacRae killer unlikely to face her own criminal prosecution

Most Read

1
To go with story by Jenni Gee. McLaughlan admitted causing serious injury by careless tractor driving Picture shows; Dale McLaughlan. N/a. Supplied by Design Team Date; 28/09/2022
‘Careless’ farmer turned tractor into path of overtaking tipper van which spun almost 180…
2
The former John Lewis store and Broadford Works in Aberdeen were both considered for the new Grampian national treatment centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/ Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
Location identified for £130m Aberdeen hospital after bosses rule out city landmarks
3
More than meets the eye: Stepping inside 2 Mitchell Brae is a pleasant surprise with accommodation over two floors and three bedrooms to choose from. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Beautiful Balmedie apartment on the market for just under £200,000
4
CR0038800 Lee Matthews Extinction Rebellion protest at the Sir Duncan Rice Library Aberdeen University Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 05-10-2022`
Extinction Rebellion holds ‘die in’ at Aberdeen University with demands to abandon oil and…
5
To go with story by Erikka Askeland. Don't betray us again: Why Scotland's two green freeports must be in Highlands and north-east Picture shows; Highlands and north-east . NA. Supplied by Michael McCosh/ DC Thomson Date; 02/09/2022
Two freeport bids have been selected behind closed doors – so what’s the delay?
6
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Jail for ‘family men’ caught with £900,000 cocaine haul in Highlands
7
Inverurie man Jim Bruce who has a hernia that leaves him in 'so much pain' on holiday
Extreme NHS Grampian pressures forces Aberdeenshire man, 70, to endure eight-hour wait to help…
8
Broadstraik Inn owners
‘We want to save people money’: Elrick’s Broadstraik Inn reopens with cheaper pints
9
Statue toppled over among the plants at Elgin Biblical Garden
Elgin Biblical Garden statues found knocked to the ground with legs snapped in half
10
Michelle Watson verbally abused police when they arrived following her report of a possible gas leak.
Woman who reported bogus gas leak told police officers she would ‘bite their faces…

More from Press and Journal

CalMac cancelled a number of services due to the bad weather.
Stormy seas and strong winds force CalMac to cancel a number of services
Emerson House, Dolphin Drilling's new base in Dyce, Aberdeen.
Dolphin Drilling dives into office relocation in Aberdeen
Jordan Tillson.
Jordan Tillson says Ross County must hit reset button following crushing Motherwell loss
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Drum Property Group annual results Picture shows; Drum's Buchanan Wharf development in Glasgow. Glasgow. Supplied by Drum Property Group Date; Unknown
Aberdeen property group Drum cashing in on central belt work
Peterhead boss Jim McInally
Peterhead boss Jim McInally felt a point would have been fair against FC Edinburgh
Stephen Gallacher fully supports the new deal to transform the Scottish Open.
Stephen Gallacher: Important month ahead for me or Q School beckons

Editor's Picks