‘People will die this winter’ trade unionists to protest against cost of living crisis in Highlands

Trade unionists have given a stark warning that people will die if employers don’t take seriously the cost of living crisis.

Workers in the Highlands are planning a rally against the rising costs of fuel, food and other living expenses at the Spectrum Centre in Inverness.

The rally, on Saturday October 15, will hear from speakers who say the cost of living has become completely unaffordable, with costs skyrocketing.

Workers have been hit hard

Sean Robertson, GMB Scotland representative in NHS Highland, said: “Workers in the NHS have been hit especially hard by the cost of living crisis.

“A decade of unnecessary and politically motivated austerity including pay restraint, means that NHS wages were already 20% lower in real terms than in 2010.

“This situation cannot continue if we want a sustainable NHS, or economically viable jobs in the service.

“Health workers love the NHS and the ideals it stands for.

“That’s why we in GMB and all the other NHS unions have to fight back both by voting for strike action and by taking to the streets and demonstrating our opposition to the devastating consequences of the anti-worker, pro big business and economically illiterate economic policies of this reactionary government and all mainstream political parties who refuse to stand up for workers.”

He added: “Workers across all sectors need to unite to fight back against capitalism’s cost of living crisis and build a future fit for workers and communities to thrive.”

Conor Cheyne, a Scotrail employee and RMT Scottish youth officer and Inverness assistant branch secretary, said: “The cost of living crisis continues to affect every working class person in this country.

“RMT members across the UK have been striking not only for pay to keep up with ever growing costs but to protect their industries following the likes of Uber and Just Eat into the gig economy.”

Lauren Pyott, a living rent activist and BECTU member said: “Workers up and down the country are rightly demanding higher wages to meet soaring inflation.

“But when the majority of your wages go on extortionate rent, this still leaves workers in a dire situation. Many people have been contemplating a choice between eating or heating their homes this winter.”

People ‘will die’ this winter

People will die this winter because they will have to choose between heating and eating, the campaigners say.

Workers on the railway, postal service, refuse collection and in colleges have all been on strike in recent months, but many more are balloting, such as teachers and health care workers.

The rally will take place at 1pm on Saturday October 15, in the Spectrum Centre by the bus station in Inverness city centre.