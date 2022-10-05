‘The miracle of Milovaig’: Skye community comes together to rescue much-loved horse trapped in septic tank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘The miracle of Milovaig’: Skye community comes together to rescue much-loved horse trapped in septic tank

By Ellie Milne
October 5, 2022, 9:35 pm Updated: October 5, 2022, 9:39 pm
Lower Milovaig resident Nikki Veen was helped by the community to rescue 35-year-old O'Malley.
Lower Milovaig resident Nikki Veen was helped by the community to rescue 35-year-old O'Malley.

The community on Skye came to the rescue of a much-loved horse who got stuck in a septic tank.

Owner Nikki Veen, who lives in Lower Milovaig near Glendale, received an urgent call on Sunday afternoon saying her horse, O’Malley, was stuck in a hole.

Ms Veen, who has lived on the island for two years, knew instantly that her horse was in need of help.

“I could tell from my neighbour’s voice that something was very wrong,” she said. “He said ‘O’Malley is down, I think he’s gone down a hole and can’t get out’.

“So, myself and another neighbour rushed up to him and sure enough he had got his right hind leg stuck all the way down a septic tank.”

O’Malley, an Irish Cob, was trapped right up to his stifle or knee, with part of his thigh, buttocks and tail also wedged in the hole.

Ms Veen believes he was stuck for around four hours.

People from the community worked together to help O’Malley. Supplied by Nikki Veen.

A community effort

The 51-year-old praised the local community for coming to “superstar” O’Malley’s aid.

“Everybody just mucked in,” she said. “Somebody called the fire service for heavy lifting gear, someone else called the vet and I grabbed straps and anything else we might need.

“Miraculously, Colin the digger driver turned up. I am getting some work done and he’d come to service the digger beforehand.

“Then the volunteers from Dunvegan Fire Station arrived and we all worked together. Scott, the fire officer in charge, led the way and I explained horse anatomy.

“We managed to get more straps underneath him and I kept him calm while the big machinery got close to him.”

Volunteer firefighters also came out to help with the rescue mission. Supplied by Nikki Veen.

Still standing

O’Malley has been a big part of Ms Veen’s life for the past 23 years, helping her recover from serious injuries and acting as her “secret weapon” during teaching and equine therapy down in Colchester.

She said they know each other inside and out.

“I had to remain calm,” she continued. “I thought he would be a dead horse, even if we got him out. I thought he’d have a broken leg and these things never end well with horses.

“Unbelievably, the leg came out clean. And not only that, he put weight on it immediately. I just walked him a few steps away from the septic tank because I was convinced he would go down. But he was still standing.”

O’Malley was checked over by the vet and is now as “bright as a button” recovering with daily medication.

O’Malley was rescued from the septic tank after two hours. Supplied by Nikki Veen.

A miracle rescue

A number of people from the area played a vital role in rescuing O’Malley which Ms Veen described as a “miracle”.

This included the selfless work of the firefighters from Dunvegan, who are currently recruiting more volunteers.

“I’m so grateful to everybody that he is still here and alive and still tackling me in the morning for carrots,” she added.

“It’s a wonderful community we live in, I want to say thank you to everyone. So many people stopped and I want them to know I’m very, very grateful.

“This 35-year-old horse being lifted out of a septic tank and surviving is a miracle – there was a miracle in Milovaig on Sunday.”

