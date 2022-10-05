Peterhead downed late on as Innes Murray and Danny Handling seal FC Edinburgh win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead downed late on as Innes Murray and Danny Handling seal FC Edinburgh win

By Jamie Durent
October 5, 2022, 9:40 pm Updated: October 5, 2022, 10:45 pm
Peterhead midfielder Jack Brown shoots for goal in the first-half of the game against Edinburgh City. Image: Duncan Brown
Peterhead midfielder Jack Brown shoots for goal in the first-half of the game against Edinburgh City. Image: Duncan Brown

Peterhead were downed 2-0 at FC Edinburgh as Innes Murray and Danny Handling’s goals settled a drab contest at Meadowbank Stadium.

The Blue Toon had kept their in-form hosts at bay for much of the game and it appeared to be heading for a draw, until Murray and Handling struck late on.

The win sends Edinburgh top of the pile in League One, while Peterhead remain at the foot of the table.

Peterhead made two changes from the 2-2 draw with Dunfermline, with Ramez Hefzalla dropping to the bench and Paul Dixon out. In came Jordon Brown and Danny Strachan.

Edinburgh, playing back at Meadowbank this season, surged forward with purpose early on, with Kieran MacDonald travelling forward from left back and crossing for Ouzy See, who diverted the ball wide.

They came close again on eight minutes when Handling played through Ryan Shanley, with a combination of goalkeeper Tom Ritchie and Andy McDonald keeping them at bay.

Peterhead pair Jason Brown (left) and Danny Strachan compete for the ball. Image: Duncan Brown
Peterhead pair Jason Brown (left) and Danny Strachan compete for the ball. Image: Duncan Brown

Ritchie was required again to keep out Murray as high-flying Edinburgh sought to press home an early advantage.

Jack Brown had Peterhead’s first sight of goal, firing over the top from 25 yards as the visitors appeared to have weathered the early pressure.

Given the Blue Toon’s shortage of strikers, Ryan Dow was ploughing a lone furrow up top for Jim McInally’s side. The former Ross County and Dundee United man ran the channels well but at times was in desperate need of support from others in a blue shirt.

Edinburgh enjoyed plenty of the ball but poor decision-making was costing them. Murray had a great opportunity to release two team-mates in better positions, however he dawdled in possession and allowed Ryan Strachan to recover when he eventually decided to shoot.

They were again restricted to trying from range at the start of the second half, with a promising run from Allan Delferriere resulting in Shanley trying his luck from 25 yards. Ritchie clung on.

Peterhead's Ryan Dow tries to escape the attentions of Lee Hamilton. Image: Duncan Brown
Peterhead’s Ryan Dow tries to escape the attentions of Lee Hamilton. Image: Duncan Brown

Murray was again involved in Edinburgh’s next opportunity, out-pacing McDonald and crossing to the back post where See was unable to get a clean contact on the ball.

The game had descended into a scrappy contest low on quality, with neither side showing the requisite class in the final third to force a breakthrough.

A neat interchange between Danny Strachan and Dow put the latter in a decent shooting position but the opening was quickly snuffed out.

Delferriere should have done better with his next sight of goal, presented to him by John Robertson, but he shot firmly at Ritchie who was able to beat it away.

The Peterhead rearguard was finally broken inside the final 10 minutes when Handling played through Murray, who was able to stay ahead of the final defender and wrap the ball inside the near post.

Ritchie was at full-stretch again in the closing stages to keep out a 20-yard effort from Handling but from the resulting corner, he tapped home unmarked from close range.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Peterhead FC

Peterhead boss Jim McInally
Peterhead boss Jim McInally felt a point would have been fair against FC Edinburgh
Peterhead manager Jim McInally. Photo by Duncan Brown
Peterhead: Jim McInally wants side to maintain high standards ahead of FC Edinburgh clash
Peterhead celebrate Michael Hewitt's injury-time equaliser against Dunfermline. Image: Duncan Brown.
Dunfermline 2-2 Peterhead: Michael Hewitt enjoys dream start to life at Blue Toon
Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Jim McInally urges Peterhead players to rise to occasion at Dunfermline
Michael Hewitt in action for Ayr United.
Peterhead complete loan deal for Ayr United midfielder Michael Hewitt
Peterhead midfielder Jack Brown in action against Elgin City. Image: Duncan Brown
Peterhead players not looking for excuses, says Jack Brown
Peterhead's Jordon Brown.
Jordon Brown: Peterhead can take zero positives from SPFL Trust Trophy battering against lower-tier…
Russell Dingwall celebrates after curling home Elgin City's opener against Peterhead.
Gavin Price hails 'faultless' Elgin City after 4-0 SPFL Trust Trophy win over Peterhead…
Kane Hester, right, and Russell Dingwall.
SPFL Trust Trophy: Elgin City thrash Peterhead 4-0 to progress into fourth round
Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Twenty new arrivals at Peterhead but Jim McInally hopes to add one more

Most Read

1
To go with story by Jenni Gee. McLaughlan admitted causing serious injury by careless tractor driving Picture shows; Dale McLaughlan. N/a. Supplied by Design Team Date; 28/09/2022
‘Careless’ farmer turned tractor into path of overtaking tipper van which spun almost 180…
2
The former John Lewis store and Broadford Works in Aberdeen were both considered for the new Grampian national treatment centre. Image: Kenny Elrick/ Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
Location identified for £130m Aberdeen hospital after bosses rule out city landmarks
3
More than meets the eye: Stepping inside 2 Mitchell Brae is a pleasant surprise with accommodation over two floors and three bedrooms to choose from. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Beautiful Balmedie apartment on the market for just under £200,000
4
CR0038800 Lee Matthews Extinction Rebellion protest at the Sir Duncan Rice Library Aberdeen University Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 05-10-2022`
Extinction Rebellion holds ‘die in’ at Aberdeen University with demands to abandon oil and…
5
To go with story by Erikka Askeland. Don't betray us again: Why Scotland's two green freeports must be in Highlands and north-east Picture shows; Highlands and north-east . NA. Supplied by Michael McCosh/ DC Thomson Date; 02/09/2022
Two freeport bids have been selected behind closed doors – so what’s the delay?
6
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Jail for ‘family men’ caught with £900,000 cocaine haul in Highlands
7
Inverurie man Jim Bruce who has a hernia that leaves him in 'so much pain' on holiday
Extreme NHS Grampian pressures forces Aberdeenshire man, 70, to endure eight-hour wait to help…
8
Broadstraik Inn owners
‘We want to save people money’: Elrick’s Broadstraik Inn reopens with cheaper pints
9
Statue toppled over among the plants at Elgin Biblical Garden
Elgin Biblical Garden statues found knocked to the ground with legs snapped in half
10
Michelle Watson verbally abused police when they arrived following her report of a possible gas leak.
Woman who reported bogus gas leak told police officers she would ‘bite their faces…

More from Press and Journal

CalMac cancelled a number of services due to the bad weather.
Stormy seas and strong winds force CalMac to cancel a number of services
Emerson House, Dolphin Drilling's new base in Dyce, Aberdeen.
Dolphin Drilling dives into office relocation in Aberdeen
Jordan Tillson.
Jordan Tillson says Ross County must hit reset button following crushing Motherwell loss
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Drum Property Group annual results Picture shows; Drum's Buchanan Wharf development in Glasgow. Glasgow. Supplied by Drum Property Group Date; Unknown
Aberdeen property group Drum cashing in on central belt work
Peterhead boss Jim McInally
Peterhead boss Jim McInally felt a point would have been fair against FC Edinburgh
Stephen Gallacher fully supports the new deal to transform the Scottish Open.
Stephen Gallacher: Important month ahead for me or Q School beckons

Editor's Picks