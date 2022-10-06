Inverness driverless bus pilot officially launches

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A driverless bus has officially started operating in Inverness in the first automated vehicle passenger trial of its kind in Scotland.

The electric vehicle links Inverness Campus with the Inverness Retail and Business Park, offering rides under a pilot scheme funded to the tune of £148,000 from a legacy EU grant.

The shuttle service takes passengers on a 1.8 mile journey between the campus and the retail park, and the journeys will be free for the first six weeks after its launch today.

A satellite navigation system with sensors attached to the vehicle pull it to a stop when it detects obstacles on the road.

But while the driving task is delegated to the vehicle, an operator will be on board at all times ready to take control if required.

Official launch today stalled by technical hitch

Representatives from up to 30 organisations turned out at Inverness Campus to see the automated vehicle in action this morning.

The official launch was stalled, however, by technical problems resulting in the vehicle losing track of its route.

Despite liaising with its French supplier called Navya, which has 24/7 remote monitoring of the vehicle, its operators had to resort to manual mode to get it to work.

But although there were some unfortunate issues today, the regional transport body Hitrans is excited to see what the little self-driving bus could mean for the future of transport in the Highlands.

Hitrans is in charge of promoting the scheme and it has worked with partners including Stagecoach to take the pilot project to Inverness.

Councillor Uisdean Robertson, chairman of Hitrans, said: “We are delighted to be piloting this pioneering project as we are committed to encouraging multi-modal travel and reducing dependency on private car use.

“We have been able to lead on this project by attracting European funding — and we hope the lessons learned from the pilot will help shape the future of roll-out of automated vehicles not only here, but across Europe.”

Stagecoach driver learning to trust the Inverness driverless bus

The satellite navigation system which the bus uses to travel between the campus and the retail park may be top of the range, but a Stagecoach bus driver will still be on board when it is moving and they can press a button to change to manual controls when necessary.

Stagecoach bus driver Iain Craven is one of three trained to operate the vehicle in manual mode.

He said the vehicle, which can carry 15 people, is a clever machine, and it is slowly gaining his trust.

He said: “When I first started operating it I would have my finger over the button ready to take over.

“I was always doubting that it would stop by itself, but I am learning to trust it.

“I have never had any issues with it, it has never come close to an accident.”

David Beaton, managing director of Stagecoach Highland, said his company is “very excited” to take part in the pilot of the new technology.

He said: “Autonomous vehicle technology can provide major benefits with evidence suggesting that it can further enhance safety, deliver fuel and efficiency savings from more optimised braking and acceleration, as well as a better overall customer experience.”

New polka dots for the unusually-named machine

Today was also the debut of a new colour scheme for the driverless bus.

The Nayva electric shuttle now sports yellow polka dots, following a naming competition run by the Press and Journal.

More than 200 people entered but Milton of Leys mum Yteine Watters came up with the winning name — the Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Driverless Machiney.

The pilot of the driverless bus in Inverness is intended to test the viability of the new automated technology, and its potential for the future of transport.

Although this pilot was originally intended to run until March, Hitrans is “exploring funding opportunities to keep the pilot running at Inverness Campus, involving different routes”.

And in the longer term, Hitrans is even intending to trial the technology at other locations in the Highlands and Islands.