Home News Highlands & Islands

Man charged after biker, 21, seriously hurt in A95 crash near Ballindalloch

By Denny Andonova
October 6, 2022, 4:52 pm Updated: October 7, 2022, 10:38 am
a95 crash Ballindalloch
Police were called to an incident on the A95 on Thursday afternoon. Image: Jasperimage.

A 45-year-old man has been charged following a serious crash involving a motorbike and car.

An air ambulance and other emergency services were scrambled to the A95 Aviemore to Aberlour road, near Ballindalloch, at about 3.35pm on Thursday.

A 21-year-old motorcyclist, who was on an orange KTM, was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

The driver of the car, a grey Volvo S90, was uninjured.

Officers this morning launched an appeal for witnesses and have since charged a 45-year-old man in connection with the crash.

He will appear in court at a later date and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

The road between Bridge of Avon and Craigellachie was closed for about four hours, while a collision investigation was carried out.

It reopened at 7.30pm, with motorists advised to avoid the area.

The road was closed until about 7.30pm. Image: Jasperimage.

Arrest made following appeal for witnesses

Police announced an appeal for witnesses this morning for anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward.

Sergeant Steve Manson, from the roads policing unit, said: “Our inquiries into the collision are at an early stage, however, we are looking to trace any witnesses to the collision or anyone who saw either vehicle prior to the collision to get in touch.

“Anyone who has dashcam footage or any information that may assist is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 2039 of Thursday, October 6, 2022.”

 

