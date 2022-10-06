Man reported for traffic offences following one-car crash on A83

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man will be reported for road traffic offences following a one-car crash on the A83.

Police were called to the incident on the Tarbet to Kintyre road at around 6am on Thursday.

A section of the road near Arrochar was restricted while officers dealt with the incident, with traffic moving through the area slowly.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 6am on Thursday October 6, officers were called to a report of a one-car crash on the A83 near Arrochar.

“A man will be reported to the procurator fiscal for road traffic offences.”

It is understood the road was cleared by around 9am and that traffic is now moving as normal.