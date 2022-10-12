Inverness e-bike scheme expanded – with bicycles big enough for you and three kids

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Inverness e-bike scheme expanded – with bicycles big enough for you and three kids

By Donna MacAllister
October 12, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: October 12, 2022, 5:43 pm
Vikki Trelfer, centre, Active Travel Officer at Hitrans, with friends at UHI Campus on the HI-BIKE rentable e-bikes in Inverness.
Vikki Trelfer, centre, Active Travel Officer at Hitrans, with friends at UHI Campus on the HI-BIKE rentable e-bikes in Inverness.

An e-bike hire scheme is being expanded in Inverness to six new locations – and new bicycles are being introduced which are big enough to haul a parent and three small kids.

Culloden Library, Hilton Community Centre and Charleston Community Complex are getting new e-bikes this month, and Milton of Leys, Smithton, and Merkinch are next in line for the scheme.

The move will greatly increase the number of e-bikes for hire under the Hi-Bike initiative, which currently has 30 bikes at three Inverness locations.

The project started last October when e-bike locations were introduced at Inverness Railway Station, the UHI Campus at Beechwood, and at Great Glen House just off Leachkin Road, where NatureScot is based.

Inverness e-bike rental already ‘really busy’

E-bikes on docks at Inverness Campus
E-bikes on docks at Inverness Campus.

Scheme operator Hitrans said it is already proving really popular, with membership numbers currently topping 1,000.

Director Ranald Robertson said the three city locations were “really busy” with data showing the bikes have been booked out more than 3,000 times so far.

Inverness train station is the most popular site, but student uptake on the UHI Campus is surprisingly low despite Hitrans subsiding the scheme to keep the cost at £2.70-a-month for students.

Inverness train station. Picture by Sandy McCook.

Ranald said: “It’s enormously good value.

“The 300 students who are on campus at UHI – all of them should be members and it’s absurd they’re not – we need to push that.”

What’s next for the Inverness e-bike hire scheme?

Under the expansion of the scheme, 20 bikes are being introduced across the three new sites of Culloden Library, Hilton Community Centre and Charleston Community Complex on October 25.

Hitrans hopes to introduce a further 12 e-bikes across sites at Milton of Leys, Smithton, and Merkinch by spring.

And 30 new e-bikes will be introduced to the Hi-Bike scheme through Highland Council’s low carbon travel and transport funding by spring.

In addition, around 10 larger cargo bikes will also be introduced in the city.

So it is anticipated that by next summer, there will be 102 e-bikes in Inverness at 12 docking stations.

‘Cargo bikes will be a big hit with families’

a Bewegen cargo bike at Inverness Ness Bridge.
The new cargo bike can be easily-adapted to carry three young kids on the back.

A total of 15 cargo e-bikes are being ordered for a spring delivery as part of the Hi-Bike expansion.

At around 30 inches longer than the current e-bikes on offer, these machines can carry three small children or a load of shopping on the back.

Around 10 longer bikes will be placed around Inverness, and the remainder will go to Fort William where the Hi-Bike scheme also operates.

Users currently pay a £25 deposit per ride and can either pay £3 per-45-minute ride, or buy a £10 monthly, or a £65 annual membership.

Students pay just half that at £32.50 per year with the deposit waived.

Backlash scraps £100 e-bike deposit

Some of the e-bikes which will be operating as part of the HI-BIKE scheme.

The contractor is e-bike maker Bewegen, a Canadian company whose bikes are also being used in Forth Bike, Scotland’s largest e-bike scheme linking Stirling, Falkirk and Clackmannanshire.

Earlier this year, the company hiked-up its £25 deposit for the e-bike scheme in Inverness to £100 following “vandalism issues”.

This sparked concerns that poorer families were being priced out of active travel but the backlash saw the deposit revert back to £25.

You may also like to read:

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

A body has been found in the search for Eleanor Mallet. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson
Body found in search for missing Inverness woman
To go with story by David Mackay. A9 crash near Kingussie Picture shows; A9 near Kingussie. Kingussie. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Man, 64, dies following three-car crash on A9 near Kingussie
Four in every five families in the Western Isles will be in fuel poverty this winter. Image: Maureen McLean/Shutterstock.
Concerns raised as four in five families in Western Isles plunged into fuel poverty
Royal Mail managers are striking in a pay row.
Postal workers across the north, north-east and islands to strike today for a 'dignified,…
Bethany Watt was reported missing on Monday. Image: Shutterstock.
Man knocked on door holding bread knife... and police officer answered
Orkney chief executive
Search for Orkney's new council chief executive finally reaches interview stage
Oban Boxing Fitness is looking for a permanent space in Oban. Image: Oban Boxing Fitness.
Oban boxing club searches for new home for group to push young talent to…
HIE chief executive Stuart Black says valuable insight into the area’s strengths and vulnerabilities Image: John Paul/HIE
Survey reveals the issues driving younger people out of the Highlands and Islands
crash kingsway
A9 reopens following three-vehicle crash at Kingussie
Dame Vivienne Westwood protests outside the energy firm Cuadrilla's facking site in Preston New Road, Little Plumpton, near Blackpool fter the controversial process got underway in Lancashire. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Tuesday October 16, 2018. See PA story ENVIRONMENT Fracking. Photo credit should read: PA Wire
Tory MP from Berkshire suggests fracking in 'northern reaches of Scotland'

Most Read

1
Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
2
crash kingsway
A9 reopens following three-vehicle crash at Kingussie
3
man assaulted elgin
37-year-old man charged after police seize drugs worth £45,000 from motorist near Inverurie
4
The 2019 winners of The North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year Competition. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Top talent recognised as North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year…
5
Aberdeen Airport parking charges.
British Airways flight diverted to Aberdeen as passenger falls ill onboard
6
Aberdeen’s Espionage nightclub provided floors of fun in the noughties
7
Gumblossom Bakeshop
New Gumblossom Bakeshop with giant cookies and brookies on the menu to open in…
8
Eddie Williams lifting Invercauld stone at strongman event in Braemar
Braemar’s Invercauld Stone lifted for the first time by an Aussie and a Scot
9
Aberdeen Central SNP MSP Kevin Stewart. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen MSP says late night bar argument was a row with ex while out…
2
10
cow train
Train services delayed after cow ‘refuses’ to mooove off Inverness to Aberdeen line

More from Press and Journal

A body has been found in the search for Eleanor Mallet. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson
Body found in search for missing Inverness woman
RES has sparked controversy with plans for 850ft+ turbines at Hill of Fare in Aberdeenshire
Local MP says proposed 820ft Hill of Fare turbines are 'simply too big'
Young at Heart Deeside is offering a warm space in Aboyne Library every Tuesday and Friday. Images: macondo/ Shutterstock
Warm bank in Aboyne twice a week as people forced to turn off heating
To go with story by David Mackay. A9 crash near Kingussie Picture shows; A9 near Kingussie. Kingussie. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Man, 64, dies following three-car crash on A9 near Kingussie
Four in every five families in the Western Isles will be in fuel poverty this winter. Image: Maureen McLean/Shutterstock.
Concerns raised as four in five families in Western Isles plunged into fuel poverty
Royal Mail managers are striking in a pay row.
Postal workers across the north, north-east and islands to strike today for a 'dignified,…
Post Thumbnail
Behind the scenes at The Society Awards 2022
BrewDog founders Martin Dickie (right) and James Watt at the site of their Lost Forest, on the Highland estate the company owns (Photo: BrewDog)
David Ross: Overlooked government report shows Scotland is screaming out for land reform
Team Europe's Sergio Garcia practices on the 1st during the second preview day of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, Wisconsin. Picture date: Tuesday September 21, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story GOLF Ryder. Photo credit should read: Anthony Behar/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.
Stephen Gallacher: Sad to see Sergio Garcia's Ryder Cup career end with a whimper
Bethany Watt was reported missing on Monday. Image: Shutterstock.
Man knocked on door holding bread knife... and police officer answered

Editor's Picks