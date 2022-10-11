Fuel theft at Fort William industrial estate prompts police appeal for information

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are appealing for information after fuel was stolen from a lorry parked on a Fort William industrial estate.

Over the weekend fuel was taken from a lorry parked at the Menzies Parcels unit on the estate at Annat Point Industrial Estate.

Two days later, Letter Finlay Foods unit was also broken into.

Police have since launched an appeal for information following the incidents at the industrial estate in Corpach and are treating them as linked.

A “quantity” of fuel was stolen between 7.45pm on Friday, October 7, and 5.50am on Monday, October 10 from the lorry. The unit was broken into two days later between 2pm on Sunday, October 9 and 4.50am on Monday, October 10.

However, nothing was reported as stolen.

Police in Fort William are treating the incidents as linked and are asking anyone with information that could help assist inquiries to contact them.

This can be done via 101 and quoting incident numbers 0324 and 0349 of Monday, October 10. An anonymous call can also be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.