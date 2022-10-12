A9 reopens following three-vehicle crash at Kingussie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

A9 reopens following three-vehicle crash at Kingussie

By Lauren Robertson
October 12, 2022, 7:22 pm Updated: October 13, 2022, 8:11 am
crash kingsway
Police are attending at the scene.

The A9 Inverness to Perth road has reopened following a three-vehicle crash near Kingussie.

Emergency services were called to the crash at around 6.45pm on Wednesday evening. The road reopened 10 hours later at around 5.45am.

A section of the Perth to Inverness road was closed to drivers as teams attend at the scene.

Three fire appliances from Aviemore, Kingussie and Newtonmore were sent to the scene but a spokesman confirmed the occupants of the vehicles had been released by the time they arrived.

Two appliances remained at the incident to make the area safe.

Traffic was congested to an area south of Aviemore as a result of the incident.

Drivers were advised to use an alternate route if possible and a diversion was been put in place using the A889 at Dalwhinnie and the A86 at Kingussie.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a crash involving three vehicles on the A9 at Kingussie, around 6.45pm on Wednesday October 12.

“Emergency services are currently in attendance. The road is closed and diversions are in place between Newtonmore and Kingussie.”

It is not yet known if anyone has been injured in the crash.

