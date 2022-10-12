A9 reopens following three-vehicle crash at Kingussie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The A9 Inverness to Perth road has reopened following a three-vehicle crash near Kingussie.

Emergency services were called to the crash at around 6.45pm on Wednesday evening. The road reopened 10 hours later at around 5.45am.

A section of the Perth to Inverness road was closed to drivers as teams attend at the scene.

Three fire appliances from Aviemore, Kingussie and Newtonmore were sent to the scene but a spokesman confirmed the occupants of the vehicles had been released by the time they arrived.

Two appliances remained at the incident to make the area safe.

Traffic was congested to an area south of Aviemore as a result of the incident.

Drivers were advised to use an alternate route if possible and a diversion was been put in place using the A889 at Dalwhinnie and the A86 at Kingussie.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a crash involving three vehicles on the A9 at Kingussie, around 6.45pm on Wednesday October 12.

“Emergency services are currently in attendance. The road is closed and diversions are in place between Newtonmore and Kingussie.”

It is not yet known if anyone has been injured in the crash.