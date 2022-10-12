Braemar’s Invercauld Stone lifted for the first time by an Aussie and a Scot

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Strongmen Eddie Williams and Andrew Black went to Braemar and lifted a stone weighing almost 33 stone.

Momentum has been building over the past week on social media as fans and spectators wondered if the Invercauld stone would finally be lifted into the air.

Prior to today, no one has ever successfully lifted the stone which weighs a staggering 32.7 stone.

However, Scotland’s Andrew Black and Australia’s Eddie Williams changed that today after both men lifted it at the Braemar Highland Games Centre.

‘Several people attempted to lift it’

Hazel Williams, head of visitor experience at the centre said multiple attempts had been made before but without success.

“Several people have have attempted to lift it, but because of the weight of it’s really only within World’s Strongest Man levels of lifting.

“Before it came to the centre, nothing’s documented, but it was used on the estate as a lifting stone for strength and clans,” she explained.

Alongside Eddie Williams and Andrew Black, they were given an unexpected surprise when Irish strongman Pa O’Dwyer also attended the event.

Ms Williams added the centre felt “very excited” that they got the opportunity to host this world record breaking moment.

Peter Fraser, president of the Braemar Highland Gathering, presented Mr Williams and Mr Black with the Braemar Gathering Quaich.