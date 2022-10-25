How Fort William’s Rain Bakery went from a new start to award nominees in just over a year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

How Fort William’s Rain Bakery went from a new start to award nominees in just over a year

By Shannon Morrison
October 25, 2022, 5:00 pm
Steven Traill of Rain Bakery is a finalist for Baker of the Year
The Rain Bakery team are heading to London for the Baking Industry Awards. Photo from Rain Bakery/Facebook

Named after the Fort William weather, Rain Bakery started out as a small family affair in 2021.

Almost exactly 18 months later, the high street business is jostling for awards.

Here, owner Steven Traill shares the story behind his journey from chef to baker.

He lets us in on the journey in putting Fort William on Scotland’s foodie bucket list.

Rain is a family-owned bakery appropriately named after what ‘Fort William was already famous for’: its weather.

Steven works in a small team alongside his wife Katherine and his father-in-law. Since opening in May 2021 the team have worked hard to establish themselves locally.

Rain Bakery hope to ‘stride ahead’ in the future, and be recognised as one of the ‘best wee cafes’ in the Highlands.

Stuart comes from a chef background, which he says is very different to baking.

What’s the difference?

Rain Bakery storefront featuring tote bag and front sign, Fort William
The bakery is popular with locals and visitors alike. Supplied by Rain Bakery/Facebook

Having now worked in both fields, Steven reflects on his move from cheffing to baking, and how he has taken his expertise with him.

Quality, taste and freshness are just some of the many aspects Rain Bakery pride themselves on. “There is a high standard I want to go for – people do appreciate that, and they do see that.”

However, baked goods – pastries in particular – are notoriously difficult to make.

He confesses the main difficulty in baking lies in its unpredictability – “you can have a recipe, but that’s a lie!”

What’s the showstopper?

The thing he is most proud of is his pain au chocolat.

how stunning 🤤 come get your Friday treats 🥐••#bakery #rainbakery #highlandbakery #scotland #fortwilliam #freshlybaked #painauchocolat #baker #croissant #pastries #artisanbread #artisanbaker #artisanbakery #patisserie #coffee #sweets #bakerylife #sourdough #bakersofinstagram #cafe #pastrychef #tasty #sweettooth #handmade #organic #supportlocalbusiness #foodiesofinstagram #bakerylove

Posted by Rain Bakery on Friday, 27 May 2022

Inspired by a trip to London, Steven noted a particular bakery made pain au chocolats that were “showstopper” sized.

“When I first started ours were a smaller size,” he says. “Now we do a larger sized one and they go out every day.”

As well as pain au chocolats, Rain Bakery offers other modern takes including the popular cinnamon cruffin.

 

Cinnamon cruffins made by Steven Traill of Rain Bakery
Cinnamon cruffins are amongst the bakery’s bestsellers. Photo from Rain Bakery/Facebook

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Baker of the Year nomination was ‘fantastic for the community’

Recently, the Baking Industry Awards were hosted in London. Steven was a nominee for Baker of the Year, showing Rain’s hard work has paid off.

Steven was “excited” to be a finalist, and said he believed the nomination was “fantastic for the local community”.

Like other local eateries, Rain Bakery is not only keen to put themselves out there but also Fort William.

They are positive the nomination will help to further establish Fort William’s presence as a food hotspot in the Highlands.

After attending the ceremony in London, the team shared their congratulations to award winner Peter Cooks Bread on their Facebook page.

Evening events are on the horizon

Now the summer season has ended, Steven is looking ahead to what’s coming next. Last October, Rain hosted its first evening event which was by all accounts a success.

Although there is not an official date for an evening event this year, it’s most likely to happen this winter.

“I don’t know what style I’m going to do just yet, but an evening event is on the calendar,” confirms Steven.

Updates on future evening events and other Rain Bakery-related news can be found on their Facebook page and Instagram account.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Orkney St Magnus
Here comes the sun: Orkney's St Magnus Cathedral to welcome art exhibition as part…
Bryan Maclennan outside Tain Sheriff Court
'It ends today or it ends in jail': Sheriff's warning to seagull shooter
A care worker has been struck off for stealing a resident's debit card. Image: Google Maps
Oban support worker struck off after stealing resident's debit card
Photo: DC Thomson.
Traffic diverted away from Rest and Be Thankful due to heavy rain
Jonathan Fairgrieve of Lewis, winner of the Silver Pendant, pictured with his winning trophies and Rena Gertz of Prestonpans who won the ladies event in the Perth Concert Hall. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Five wonderful moments from the Royal National Mod in Perth
The CalMac ferry between Uist and Mallaig will be called for more than a week. Picture by Allan Milligan.
Forecast of 59mph winds prompt ferry cancellations and warnings
Maggie's fundraising manager, Andrew Benjamin, Tony Singh MBE, celebrity chef. Image: Jason Hedges.
Maggie's Highland teams up with celebrity chef Tony Singh to raise much-needed funds
Aircraft landing at Barra Airport.
Unite dangles strike action as Highlands and Islands Airport pay offer turned down
Tain 3-18 campus
Funding boost for Gaelic learning in the Highlands and Islands
Orkney College UHI
Orkney college sub-committee fills empty business and community rep seats with former council convener…

Most Read

1
Quinn Young Munros
‘It’s not the destination, but the journey’: Inverness schoolgirl, 10, bags all 282 Scottish…
2
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Inne was snared by paedophile hunters online Picture shows; George Innes. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / HPA Exposure UK Date; Unknown
Man snared by paedophile hunters held knife to chest during live Facebook sting
3
3 Carron Den's striking exterior perfectly complements its stylish interior.
Striking Stonehaven family home on the market for £495,000
4
Newburgh-on-Ythan Golf
Mystery £25,000 donation helps historic north-east golf club find financial stability
5
Darren Cran. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media
‘999 is not a dating site’: ‘Lonely’ man made repeated calls asking for blonde…
6
Tyler, Jade, Neil and Millie Ritchie. Eight-year-old Tyler is struggling to find the right autism support at school. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
‘We feel like we’re trying to find our way in the dark’: Aberdeenshire family…
7
Elgin tea leaf reading psychics
Elgin psychics who host monthly tea leaf reading parties ‘delighted’ at popularity of event
8
Exterior of Islay Hotel, Islay.
World’s richest expected to flock to Islay after Louis Vuitton group purchase island hotel
9
Post Thumbnail
Tourists and lovebirds say Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire top in Scotland for making memories
10
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Suzanne Argo was arrested after an assault here. Picture shows; Tikka Tandoori in West High Street, Inverurie. Inverurie. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Woman racially abused and assaulted youth in takeaway after being called a ‘drunk old…

More from Press and Journal

An Aberdeen campaigner has warned many people on state pensions are going into debt and relying on foodbanks. Image: Shutterstock
Pensioners who want to be 'helping younger generation' turning to foodbanks to get by
Post Thumbnail
Motorists delaying crucial car repairs
Father Roger Dyer and Reverend Canon Terry Taggart at St. Mary's Episcopal Pro-cathedral will be accepting coats and jackets, as well as scarves, hats and gloves, every Wednesday and Saturday. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Jacket Potato: Aberdeen cathedral appealing for jackets and coats to help keep people warm…
New PM Rishi Sunak has already been criticised for his stilted public speaking style (Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Iain Maciver: Political weeks like this only come around every few weeks
Aberdeen Amateur Athletic Club's Hamish McKay competing at the national cross country relay championships in Cumbernauld. Image: Bobby Gavin
Athletics: Aberdeen runners stun central belt foes to win national cross-country title
Leaders. Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart and vice captain Ross McCrorie after the 2-0 defeat of Hearts.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hails importance of 'leaders' Ramadani, Stewart, McCrorie and Roos
30 March 2022. Mosset Park, Lea Road, Forres, Moray, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Forres Mechanics FC and Deveronvale FC PICTURE CONTENT - Ben Barron of Forres
Ben Barron signs new Forres Mechanics deal as Can-Cans start fundraising to replace floodlights
Kinloch Castle on the Isle of Rum could be sold to a multimillionaire (Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson)
Dave Morris: Lorna Slater must act now on behalf of Isle of Rum community
Council officers have been warned not to get rid of parking spaces in Keith. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Forget about cutting parking bays in Keith, council warned
Rod Houston, left, receives his award from Scottish FA president Rod Petrie
'To see the progress of football in the area is very satisfying': SFA recognise…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented